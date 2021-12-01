Lee happy with swimmers at Junior Pan Am despite drought

Despite failing to medal, Jamaica's swim Coach Wendy Lee expressed pleasure at how young sensations went about the assignment against stiff competition at the inaugural Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia.

Lee, who was also the coach when the swimmers graced the World Juniors stage in 2019, believes the quartet of Sabrina Lyn, Kyle Sinclair, Gabrianna Banks and Nathaniel Thomas all performed creditably in their respective events.

Lyn, in particular, contested a number of B finals, with Banks also securing B final spots, while the male swimmers were not to be outdone, achieving personal best times, which Lee says augurs well for their development.

The coach and her swimmers are scheduled to depart the South American nation today.

“This is our first real major competition since the World Juniors in Hungary in 2019, and it was wonderful to see the same swimmers on the team, which is a clear indication of the sheer determination of these athletes to train through all the setbacks we had through COVID-19,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“All our athletes are back performing at the same level they did two years ago and they swam at or near their best times as did all the other athletes from the countries that were present here. So I am really proud of how far our swimmers have come and how they went out there and represented Jamaica to the best of their abilities,” Lee added.

The 17-year-old Lyn's B finals included the 100m freestyle after clocking 58.72s in the heats. Banks, swimming the same event, completed her heat in 59.48s and joined her compatriot in the B final.

Banks, 19, also clocked 27.04s to make the 50m freestyle B finals.

Though the aim was to achieve qualifying times for major events next year, Lee pointed out that the experience will serve the athletes well, as they return to their respective training programmes to reset and refocus.

“This competition goes up to age 23 and all our swimmers are under 20, so this puts them in good place for competitions of similar level in 2022 and 2023, especially with the experience now under their belts,” Lee noted.

She continued: “I am pleased that Sabrina Lyn made the B final in all her individual events and Gabby Banks also made the B final in her best event. Kyle Sinclair and Nathaniel Thomas also achieved top 20 ranking in their events.

“So again, this experience will only do them a world of good, it's just about going back to their respective programmes and applying the changes to improve where necessary.”

Meanwhile, the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ) vice-president for swimming, Georgia Sinclair, also tipped her hat to the athletes.

“Overall, the athletes are to be commended for their efforts and I am particularly pleased with Sabrina Lyn's performances having made the B finals in all three of her events,” Sinclair said.

“Our junior athletes need greater exposure at these level of competitions to further grow and develop. These Games have demonstrated our athletes' grit and resilience, which means we have to continue to provide more opportunities for them to compete at higher levels and the ASAJ remains committed to that,” she added.

— Sherdon Cowan