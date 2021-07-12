Legality fancied for today's Overnight Allowance feature

Legality has been campaigning in the classes above without success but a drop in class to the Overnight Allowance could see the Anthony Nunes trainee visiting the winners' enclosure for the second time this year at Caymanas Park today.

Legality last raced in the Eros Trophy on June 19 where he finished in sixth place behind Eagle One, King Arthur and Father Patrick over seven furlongs (1,400m). Prior to that, Legality was beaten twice by the top-rated stablemate, Oneofakind, and once by his other stablemate and Horse of the Year Nipster.

Based on those efforts, Legality should be more comfortable among these and having notched his last win over this distance of nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on February 6, the five-year-old American-bred dark bay horse is tipped for a repeat performance.

The $1-million event for three year olds and upward is positioned as the eighth event on the nine-race card with a post time of 5:00 pm. First race is at 12:50 pm.

The likes of Eroy and the improving One Don should be the only runners that can take down Legality in this race.

Eroy was expected to be an easy winner on July 28 at this level going seven and a half furlongs (1,500m), especially after the scratch of the fancied Sparkle Diamond. However, Eroy failed to fire, finishing in fifth place behind El Profesor.

Something must have gone wrong that day and with Anthony Thomas replacing Bebeto Harvey in the saddle, Eroy should do very well here.

One Don comes into this feature race on the backend of two impressive victories. He defeated Secret Identity and Hoist The Mast at five and a half furlongs (1,100m) in a time of 1:08 minutes on June 19 but was more impressive at his second win over seven and a half furlongs when getting the better of Hoist the Mast by six lengths in a time of 1:33.2 minutes.

One Don should be able to get this distance and although a winning run the first time of asking at this level is going to be a difficult task for him, he could make the favourite work for the win.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Smarty Tradition/First

Selection

Race 2) Uptop Boss/Cup Cake

Race 3) Labycka/Hilly's Vision

Race 4) Adoration/Sniper Man

Race 5) Silver Tapp/It's All I

Race 6) Purple Wayne/Azaria

Race 7) Hoist The Mast/Go Deh Girl

Race 8) Legality/One Don

Race 9) Fearless Champion/Green

Gold Rush