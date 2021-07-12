Legality fancied for today's Overnight Allowance feature

Legality fancied for today's Overnight Allowance featureMonday, July 12, 2021
|
Legality has been campaigning in the classes above without success but a drop in class to the Overnight Allowance could see the Anthony Nunes trainee visiting the winners' enclosure for the second time this year at Caymanas Park today.
Legality last raced in the Eros Trophy on June 19 where he finished in sixth place behind Eagle One, King Arthur and Father Patrick over seven furlongs (1,400m). Prior to that, Legality was beaten twice by the top-rated stablemate, Oneofakind, and once by his other stablemate and Horse of the Year Nipster.
Based on those efforts, Legality should be more comfortable among these and having notched his last win over this distance of nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on February 6, the five-year-old American-bred dark bay horse is tipped for a repeat performance.
The $1-million event for three year olds and upward is positioned as the eighth event on the nine-race card with a post time of 5:00 pm. First race is at 12:50 pm.
The likes of Eroy and the improving One Don should be the only runners that can take down Legality in this race.
Eroy was expected to be an easy winner on July 28 at this level going seven and a half furlongs (1,500m), especially after the scratch of the fancied Sparkle Diamond. However, Eroy failed to fire, finishing in fifth place behind El Profesor.
Something must have gone wrong that day and with Anthony Thomas replacing Bebeto Harvey in the saddle, Eroy should do very well here.
One Don comes into this feature race on the backend of two impressive victories. He defeated Secret Identity and Hoist The Mast at five and a half furlongs (1,100m) in a time of 1:08 minutes on June 19 but was more impressive at his second win over seven and a half furlongs when getting the better of Hoist the Mast by six lengths in a time of 1:33.2 minutes.
One Don should be able to get this distance and although a winning run the first time of asking at this level is going to be a difficult task for him, he could make the favourite work for the win.
Ones to watch
Race 1) Smarty Tradition/First
Selection
Race 2) Uptop Boss/Cup Cake
Race 3) Labycka/Hilly's Vision
Race 4) Adoration/Sniper Man
Race 5) Silver Tapp/It's All I
Race 6) Purple Wayne/Azaria
Race 7) Hoist The Mast/Go Deh Girl
Race 8) Legality/One Don
Race 9) Fearless Champion/Green
Gold Rush
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy