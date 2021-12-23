Legality good choice on nine-race card at Caymanas Park

Five-year-old American-bred dark bay horse Legality (Uncaptured–Tracey's Legacy), who steps down from Overnight Allowance level, should have no problem putting away rivals in a three-year-old and upward claiming ($750,000-$700,000) event which is set to highlight the nine-race card at Caymanas Park today.

Legality has been campaigning well this season at the top level, holding one win, two seconds and three thirds from 14 starts. In his last race on December 12, Legality was just beaten by 2 ¼ lengths by Laban going six furlongs (1,200m) in the Ahwhofah sprint.

That run suggests that Legality should easily brush aside rivals here with the minimum of any fuss. Robert Halledeen will ride the Anthony Nunes trainee at 57.0kgs (126 lb).

The race, which will run in honour of the Ocho Rio OTB, will go over one mile (1,600m) and is the fourth event on the card with a post time of 1:40 pm. First race is at 11:45 am.

Uncle Frank, who also takes a drop in class, should be the only threat to Legality here. Uncle Frank comes into this race after a below par effort on December 4. Going seven and a half furlongs (1,500m), Uncle Frank finished in ninth place by 11 lengths in the race won by stablemate I Am Fred beating Excessive Force and Legality.

Uncle Frank looks the exacta horse here as Anthony Thomas remains in the saddle for trainer Jason DaCosta. Uncle Frank is set to carry 56.0 (123 lb).

Of the remaining runners in the nine-horse field, Purple Wayne, Uncle Vinnie and Inspired Miracle run creditable well here.

Purple Wayne has been consistent all season long and he is still comfortable at this level. Although facing the down in class Legality and Uncle Frank, Purple Wayne should go home earning in third place here.

Inspired Miracle and Uncle Vinnie should fight it out for the next two places here.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Sonofakind/Original Train/Determine King

Race 2) Paraiso/Traditional Boy/Magic Bullet

Race 3) Night Light/Hecandance/Diligent

Race 4) Legality/Uncle Frank/Purple Wayne

Race 5) Itiz What Itiz/Miss HJF/Always Vigorous

Race 6) Adoring Texas/Plutologist/Mister A

Race 7) Kingswood/Miss Linda Wray/JamalJames

Race 8) Duke of Springs/Gorgeous Gift/Daytona belle

Race 9) Secity/Sweet N Smart/Hig Diplonacy