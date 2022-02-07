Legality romps Allan E 'Billy' Williams Memorial Trophy

In convincing fashion, the Ray Phillips-conditioned six-year-old, American-bred dark bay horse Legality ran rivals off their legs to win the $1.05-m Allan E “Billy” Williams Memorial Trophy event at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The Soldier Camp-owned Legality held a commanding lead into the straight and held on to win easily by three lengths despite a late surge from Curlin's Affair and Crimson in the three-year-old and upward Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance contest over seven furlongs (1,400m).

Ridden by Matthew Bennett, Legality wasn't the best to get away at the off but coupled up nicely against the inside rails to challenge Crafty and Ready (Jordan Barrett) for the lead at the six-furlong (1,200m) marker.

The two front-runners, in a speed duel, opened up on the rest of the field down the backstretch before Legality shook off the challenge from Crafty and Ready going into the half-mile turn, in what turned out be the winning move.

Entering the lane for the drive, Legality turned on the pressure and went on to win easily in the end in a time of 1:25.4 minutes for the distance. Curlin's Affair (Robert Halledeen) was a length and a quarter in front of Crimson (Dane Dawkins) in second place.

It was the second winner on the nine-race card for Bennett as the capable rider had earlier won aboard the Ray Williams-trained Commissioner in the seventh race over four furlongs (800m) straight.

Also with two winners on the programme was trainer Ryan Darby. Darby saddled Bunksy Boy (Dane Nelson) in the third race and Brompton Alex (Oneil Mullings) in the Mercury Sprint.

Brompton Alex, a three-year-old chestnut gelding by Lion Tamer – Peccadillo, won the five-straight contest by half-length ahead of Prince Sanjay (Dane Nelson) in a time of 1:01.1 minutes. Asurety, ridden by Robert Halledeen, finished third.

Racing continues this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

—Ruddy Allen