Legend Chanderpaul joins coaching staff for training camp

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Batting legend Shiv Chanderpaul has been appointed batting consultant to the West Indies Under-19s for their training camp starting Monday.

The 47-year-old joins a coaching staff headed by Floyd Reifer as preparation ramps up for next year's International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean from January 4 to February 3.

“We want to welcome Shivnarine Chanderpaul to the Rising Stars U-19s group and we look forward to him working with our young players at this critical stage in their development pathway,” said Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams.

“Shiv has a tremendous amount of cricketing knowledge and know-how and he will be a great addition to the coaching staff.

“We already have another icon of the game in Sir Curtly Ambrose, who has been involved with the squad since the camp in August, as well as several other outstanding coaches.”

Sir Curtly has served as bowling coach, with former Test spinner Ryan Austin (spin bowling) and ex-first-class players Steve Liburd (fielding), Jamal Smith (wicketkeeping), and Rohan Nurse (assistant head coach) completing the coaching staff.

Chanderpaul, who exited international cricket six years ago after scoring 11,867 runs from 164 Tests, has recently served as a member of the Guyana Jaguars coaching staff in the regional domestic championship.

The training camp will run from November 15-28 at Coolidge Cricket Ground here and will see 28 players come under the microscope, including newcomers Jaden Leacock and Kevin Wickham.

Leacock is a right-arm fast-medium bowler and right-handed batsman, while Wickham is a right-handed batsman who bowls right-arm wrist spin.

Chief Under-19s selector, Robert Haynes, said the preparation camp would be key to the selection of the final squad for next year's tournament.