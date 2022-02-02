Leslie on the hunt for more goals for Waterhouse

Andre Leslie finally found the back of the net for Waterhouse FC in the third game of the season when he bagged a brace in his team's 4-1 win over Dunbeholden FC in the Jamaica Premier League on Sunday.

The striker wasn't given much playing time last season, but has been given the nod this term and is grabbing the opportunity with both hands.

He admitted to not making a big enough effort last season but has promised to do a lot better this season.

“I wasn't working hard last season, but this season I am pushing myself and I am getting back to being the player that I used to be,” he said.

Leslie was delighted with the personal and team performance on Sunday and credits the efforts in training during the week for the great result.

“I am grateful for the two goals and the three points for my team. The hard work throughout the week, we carried it out on the field today,” he noted.

Leslie believes that executing the game plan was also key to the success.

“We got our instructions and we carried it out on the field from minute one to minute 90.

“We feel great for the start to the season, but we have to keep on working hard and put on the work on the field at match time,” he said.

With two rounds plus play-offs this season, as against one last year, Leslie is looking for double-digit returns in front of goal this term.

“I am grateful for the two goals and my ambition for the rest of the season is to get some more goals, game by game. I am targeting 10-15 goals for the season,” he stated.

Waterhouse assistant coach Damion Gordon says that Leslie is showing a hunger for success this season that was previously missing and which has resulted in some good performances from the striker so far.

“I think Andre Leslie's hunger is different for this season. It showed, in the last game and also in this game. He got two goals, so it's good for him,”said the coach.

Waterhouse will next face Portmore United in an early game on Sunday, starting at 1:00 pm.

— Dwayne Richards