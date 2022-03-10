Lettman the saviour of MoBay United?

TUCKER, St James — Leacroft Lettman is the latest coach to take over the job of leading Montego Bay United after he was confirmed in the position by club President Orville Powell on Tuesday.

Lettman, the former Cornwall College player and youth team coach, takes over from Englishman Ricky Hill, who quit the club after just seven games in the Jamaica Premier League with the former champions in last place in the points tables.

The holder of a Concacaf B licence, Lettman will be familiar with the club as he was part of the academy and had known many of the players in the present squad.

“Given that I was part of the system for a while, I can't say it's a big job,” he told the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday before taking over his first training session at Wespow Park.

“You just come in and you take the necessary steps that are required to get the club back to where it belongs,” Lettman added.

With his experience coaching youth football and the club's emphasis on the development of youth players, Lettman, who has never been on the coaching staff of a Premier League club, said: “After completing my B licence and with growth, I think it's time to take the big step to take over this job.”

Powell told the Observer he was not caught by surprise with the resignation of Hill after their loss to Cavalier FC at Drax Hall in late February.

“Nothing happened that was not expected,” while denying he was interfering with the team.

Powell, who has seen approximately 12 coaches come and go at the club, said it was an “opportunity to go for young coaches” while pointing out “we recycle a lot of coaches here in Jamaica”.

In the 2016 season, Serbian Slavisa Bozicic was the 10th different coach to guide the team since the 2011-12 season when they returned to the island's top club competition after winning the JFF's Confederation play-offs and since then there have been a number of others. Hugh Solomon was in charge for a few games in the first season before Brazilian Nedier dos Santos took over and lasted until the first six games of the second season when he walked away after a series of losses.

Dr Dean Weatherly, who had multiple stints; Donovan Duckie; American Timothy Hankinson, who had two stints; Spaniard Carlos Garcia; Jamaican Paul “Tegat” Davis; and a second Brazilian Leonardo Neiva, Dillon Thelwell and Dwayne Ambusley who will assist Lettman as well as Vassell Reynolds, have also been at the helm of the club.

Lettman who was the coach of the Cornwall College team that won the all-island Under-16 competition in 2013 when they beat Corporate Area champions Wolmer's Boys' 7-1, and from which the core of the team went on to win the daCosta Cup three years later.

Lettman was in the stands on Monday when Montego Bay United lost 0-1 to Portmore United.

“After watching the last game, there is no doubt they have talent but they need to believe in themselves and once you get them to believe then you will see how good they are,” he noted.

The first order of business, he said, was to get to know the squad. “I know some of them, those from St James as I would have seen them,” Lettman said.

He described his job as that of the remedial teacher “as a coach and PE teacher just like when there is a class of students that are not doing well, I usually get those students and so I take that from teaching to coaching”.

Lettman, who was part of the Seba United team that won the 1996-97 Premier League and played on two Cornwall College daCosta Cup teams that made it to the final, losing in 1993 then winning in 1995, came closest to coaching on the national level back when there was an Under-21 league and he said then the MBU team was from from being competitive.

“I got the team at the bottom of the competition with 11 games remaining and we ended up in the top six,” he said.

The approach, Lettman hinted, would be one game at a time.

“We have three more games in March and we need to plan for each of the and how many points we can get.”

When it come to team formation, Lettman opts to keep an open mind.

“Players make formation, we will see what players we have then decide,” he noted.

Lettman said his job to stop the bleeding in the defence, where they have conceded a league-leading 18 goals, and at the other end, they have scored just seven goals in eight games.