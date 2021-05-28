Levy looking to fix technique ahead of Trials

The 2018 Commonwealth Games 110m hurdles champion Ronald Levy is looking to clean up his race after finishing second in the event at the JOA/JAAA Olympic Destiny Series held at National Stadium in Kingston last weekend.

Levy lost to his MVP Track and Field Club teammate Rasheed Broadbell for the second time in only a matter of weeks, but has taken away positive lessons that he hopes will help him be ready come the National Championships next month.

“I'm improving little by little. The execution was really poor, I didn't do what I was supposed to do. B ut I can't argue, I just have to work on it,” he said.

Levy actually led the race for the first four flights of hurdles, before being overhauled by Broadbell, and he explained what went wrong in the race.

“My lead leg was off, my trail leg was off, but I just did what I had to do [to finish the race],” he said.

He, however, remains upbeat and is looking to run much faster once he fixes the technical aspects of his race.

“My body is okay, which I thank God for. I am pretty much cooking – once my body is okay, I am okay.

“You can look for good things. Once I get everything properly and execute, I'm sure my times will get faster.”

Based on the physical shape that he is in, Levy knows how fast he can go once he puts a solid race together – and that is something he is looking to do over the next few weeks.

“I am looking to get down into 13.0; I know how I train. How I executed was poor, so I can get better. Training has been going good,” noted Levy.

Track and field fans can expect to see more from Levy at National Stadium over the next few weeks as the Olympic Destiny Series rolls on.

