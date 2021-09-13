CLOSE DEFEAT!

Tokyo Olympic Games medallists Ronald Levy as well as Natasha Morrison had to be content with runners-up spots at yesterday's ISTAF at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event.

Levy was second in the 110m hurdles and Morrison in the women's 100m, while there were podium finishes for Briana Williams and Jaheel Hyde as well.

Levy, the Olympic Games bronze medallist, clocked 13.11 seconds (-0.1m/s) and fellow Jamaican Damion Thomas was fourth in 13.44 seconds as Diamond League champion Devon Allen of the USA won with 13.10 seconds.

Allen, a former US national champion, who was fourth at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, last month, had beaten Levy, the Jamaican champion in a close finish at the Diamond League final last week in Zurich, Switzerland.

Morrison with 11.09 seconds (0.5m/s) and Williams with 11.16 seconds, both Olympic relay gold medallists, took second and third, respectively, in the women's 100m that was won by Great Britain's Daryll Neita in 11.04 seconds.

Hyde was also third in the men's 400m hurdles in 48.95 seconds behind world record holder and Olympic champion Karsten Warholm, who won with 48.08 seconds, and Estonia's Rasmus Magi, an Olympic finalist, who was second with 48.73 seconds.

Nigel Ellis was fourth in the men's 100m in 10.23 seconds (0.0m/s) and Julian Forte was disqualified after a false start as American Marvin Bracy won with 9.95 seconds, ahead of Great Britain's Jeremiah Azu, who ran a personal best 10.16 seconds, and Germany's Julian Wagner took third in 10.18 seconds.

Shadae Lawrence was fifth in the women's discus throw with a best mark of 60.49m coming on her fifth attempt.

America's Olympic champion Valarie Allman, who also won the Diamond League final last week, improved her national record to 71.16m on her first throw, also the new world lead and the meet record, breaking the 68.64m set 42 years ago in 1979 by Margitta Pufe of the then German Democratic Republic.

Germany's Kristin Pudenz was second with 64.52m and Liliana Ca of Portugal was third with 62.45m.

