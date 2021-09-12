Lewandowski strikes again as Bayern sweep aside Leipzig

LEIPZIG, Germany (AFP) — Robert Lewandowski chalked up his sixth goal in just four Bundesliga games as Bayern Munich swept aside RB Leipzig 4-1 yesterday to go second in the table behind early leaders Wolfsburg.

Lewandowski netted a first-half penalty before 18-year-old Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane added quick-fire goals just after the break in front of 34,000 fans at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena.

The hosts clawed back a stunning goal back when midfielder Konrad Laimer hit the top corner from outside the area before Lewandowski's replacement Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored Bayern's late fourth.

The Bavarians were ahead after just 12 minutes when Lewandowski slotted home a penalty after the ball had clipped the upper arm of Leipzig midfielder Kevin Kampl.

Bayern landed a blow directly after half-time when Musiala, on for Serge Gnabry, snapped up Alphonso Davies' pass and curled his shot around inside the far post on 47 minutes.

Andre Silva had the ball in the net just after, but the VAR spotted he was offside before Dani Olmo's final pass.

Musiala then whipped in a cross which Germany teammate Sane volleyed home on 54 minutes.

The former Manchester City winger is in good form having scored twice in recent World Cup qualifiers.

Laimer's thunderbolt of a shot gave Leipzig some hope on 58 minutes.

There were near-deafening whistles shortly when Marcel Sabitzer, who started the season as Leipzig captain before last week's transfer to Munich, came on for his Bayern debut and headed over the bar late on.

After four Bundesliga games, Lewandowski is the league's top-scorer on six goals, one more than Erling Braut Haaland, who earlier scored a brace to seal thrilling 4-3 win for Borussia Dortmund at Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund came from behind three times and only took the lead 13 minutes from the final whistle when Haaland converted a penalty which leaves his club third in the table on goal difference.

“You can't defend against everything and Dortmund have a world-class striker,” admitted Leverkusen Coach Gerardo Seoane.

“It was a spectacular game, but it's annoying when you lead three times and then lose.”

Haaland's brace in Leverkusen means the Norway striker has now scored eight goals in his last five games for club and country.

Haaland has scored 13 goals this season — five for Norway and eight for Dortmund.

Teenage Germany international Florian Wirtz put Leverkusen ahead, then set up teammate Patrik Schick for their side's second to make it 2-1 at the break after Haaland had earlier headed Dortmund level.

Haaland then set up Julian Brandt to equalise early in the second half only for Leverkusen's French winger Moussa Diaby to put the hosts 3-2 up with 35 minutes left.

Dortmund levelled for a third time through Raphael Guerreiro before Haaland coolly slotted the winning penalty into the bottom corner 13 minutes from time after Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou fouled Marco Reus.

The win was a welcome 45th birthday present for Dortmund Head Coach Marco Rose ahead of their opening Champions League group game at Besiktas on Wednesday.

Wolfsburg stayed top with a 2-0 win at newly-promoted Greuther Fuerth.

Wout Weghort and Lukas Nmecha scored to leave them as the only team in Germany's top flight with a 100 per cent record — the first time Wolfsburg have started a Bundesliga season with four-straight wins.