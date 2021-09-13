Lewis century clinches semi-final spot for Patriots

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — A stunning Evin Lewis hundred catapulted St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and into the semi-finals of the Caribbean Premier League here, late Saturday night.

The left-hander blasted an unbeaten 102 off 52 deliveries as the hosts easily chased down 160 with 32 balls to spare at Warner Park to move to 12 points, with a game remaining against the same opponents yesterday.

With single-digit scores in his last two appearances, Lewis put aside that lean form to lash five fours and 11 sixes, posting his fifth career T20 hundred but first in the CPL.

“I feel very good; it's my first T20 hundred in CPL. It was a lot of hard work, a lot of sacrifice, and I finally did it,” said the Trinidadian.

“Getting a hundred against TKR is something special to me so I just went out there, got a good start for the team, and I did it.

“I've just been eager to get runs against this team. It's something I've had from since a couple years back…and I'm very thankful and happy.”

For the first wicket Lewis put on 67 off 36 balls with veteran Chris Gayle, who struck an 18-ball 35 that included half-dozen fours and a six, before dominating an 85-run, unbroken third-wicket stand with Englishman Ravi Bopara (seven not out).

Dropped on 29 in the eighth over, Lewis reached his fifty in the next over with a six over deep square off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein before bringing up three figures in the 15th over by pulling fast bowler Anderson Phillip over fine leg for his 11th six.

“Evin is the best. He's the best in the world at the moment and it's good to see that he's finally gotten a hundred,” said Patriots skipper Dwayne Bravo.

“He normally dominates and gets good starts but gives it away, but it's good to see him get that hundred.”

Sent in earlier, TKR got up to 159 for seven off their 20 overs, with Colin Munro top-scoring with 47 from 34 deliveries and Sunil Narine hitting an unbeaten 33 off just 18 balls with a four and four sixes down the order.

Munro, who struck three fours and two sixes, put on 50 for the third wicket with Darren Bravo (22) and a further 36 for the fourth wicket with Pollard (15), but off-spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar (3-32) and Dominic Drakes (3-33) grabbed three wickets apiece to limit TKR.

The reigning champions lie second on 10 points.