Lifespan to fuel Jamaican sprinter Tyquendo Tracey

TYQUENDO Tracey, the 2018 Jamaican champion in the 100m and the 2018 NACAC champion, has signed a deal with Lifespan Spring Water to be its brand ambassador.

The partnership will see a collaboration to promote the importance of good hydrating practices.

Tracey is the first athlete to be signed to the brand.

“Lifespan is really pleased to provide the level of support to Tyquendo Tracey, who we know has great things in store for him. A top athlete partnerned with a top spring water product in Jamaica is certainly a match made in heaven.

“But more than commercial purposes, we would like to see this young man do as best as he can do. We also appreciate that his management team is also very committed to him, and we're looking forward to him doing the very best that he can,'' said Nayana Williams, CEO of Lifespan Spring Water Company

“I'm really happy about this signing. It helps me, more than anything else, to stay in my lane where I don't have to worry about picking up water at the end of the month anymore, since they'll be delivering — which will be very convenient for me.

“This water is top of the line. It has everything I need to help to be replenished throughout the day, whether at the gym or on the track. I'm looking forward to making good memories from this partnership going forward, while uplifting myself along with the Lifespan brand,'' said Tracey.