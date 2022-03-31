Like the Phoenix Neil rises to carry hopes of minnows Jonathan Grant

After crashing and burning at Champs last year, Michael Neil is looking to roar like the Jonathan Grant tiger that he is at the 2022 edition of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, which begins next Tuesday.

Lacking in experience and overcome with nerves on the big stage, Neil failed miserably in his first outing at the big dance.

“He was a finalist last year at Champs in Class 3, but he was nervous and didn't clear a height,” his Coach Courtney Harrison explained.

But things are different in terms of expectations this year, Harrison assures after a good pre-season and a big performance at his regional championship earlier this month.

“What has happened this year is that he has improved so much, because he is a student who watches videos and listens to me a lot.”

Neil won the Class 2 boys' high jump at the recently concluded Central Athletics Championships with a best of 1.85m, an accomplishment that has brought pride to the whole school, his coach explained.

“His win has galvanised the school population, the students and the teachers and because of that [win] other students are interested to join the track and field team.”

Neil's story is one of triumph after great tragedy, having lost him mother at the tender age of eight years old, but he is aiming to continue to write even more pages of triumph in the coming years.

“His mother died in November 2016 and so it was a little boy who was not confident, because he was still hurting from his mother's death.

“Michael came to Jonathan Grant in 2019 and started jumping in 2020. He didn't have a good season and then the COVID came along.

“His maternal grandfather died in 2020 and he reached out to me by text and told me. I knew that he needed healing because the track and field was helping him, so I asked his grandmother to have him come to training, that was November of 2020.

“He wasn't confident and said he was coming because I told him to come, but he can't do well. I told him to chew up that and spit it out and from then on, we worked on it. He lost other family members during that time, but we kept working on his mindset and he became a student of the sport,” Harrison divulged.

And things are much better now for the gangly 6”2' boy nicknamed “Slim Jim” by his coach. The shy, tall figure was clearly pleased with his achievement at Central Champs.

“It was very unexpected, but my coach believed that I could jump it, so it was very extraordinary, a big achievement. It has given me a lot of confidence going into Champs. I expect to raise that bar to two meters,” he said with confidence.

Neil is going to Champs with loads of confidence and self-belief after crowning himself a high jump champion for the first time.

“I'm not nervous because I know I can beat them. Even if they have a good day, I can beat them just the same,” he said of the competition he is expected to face next week.

Neil knows that winning gold would be massive not only for him, but for his school and for others.

“It would be a big deal for my school and my family and me.”

He also wants to win a medal for his coach.

“I would love for him to see me on the podium and be able to say that he helped me to get there.”

Interestingly, Neil's ambitions do not stop at winning medals at Champs.

“I feel like I can represent Jamaica in high jump because I don't really see anybody doing it for Jamaica at the international level,” he mused.

Pay attention to Michael Neil at Champs 2022 because he might just be one of the three athletes standing on the podium when the Class Two boys' high jump medals are being handed out.

— Dwayne Richards