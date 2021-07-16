Lindy Delapenha Golf Classic on this weekend

After a one-year absence due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Lindy Delapenha Golf Classic returns this weekend. The fourth staging of the charity event will take place tomorrow at the Caymans Golf and Country Club starting at 7:30 am.

The event has Alliance Investment as title sponsor, while Keller Williams Realty Jamaica and JMMB Bank are Platinum sponsors. ATL Automotive, Audi, Kia, VW and Honda, Jamaica Inn and Spanish Court Hotel are Gold sponsors, with over 25 other sponsors.

The annual golf event is staged by the Munro College Old Boys' Association (MCOBA) to commemorate the life of Lindy Delapenha who was a prolific and decorated sport icon at Munro College and had further significant achievements in sports on a global level. It also serves as a major fund-raiser for Sports and Academic Programmes at Munro College.

The event will begin with split tee times at holes number one and number 10 in the categories, men, men senior and men super senior, ladies and juniors (male/female) with an entry fee of $5,000.

The ashes of Delapenha, who was an avid golfer, were sprinkled by a palm tree near hole number nine based upon his request and on Saturday, a headstone will be erected in the vicinity by his family and the MCOBA at midday.

Tournament co-ordinator, Telroy Morgan, was delighted at the return of the event after a one-year absence.

“We at MCOBA are extremely ecstatic to get the annual Lindy Delapenha Golf tournament back on track after the setback last year.”

Morgan is expecting the event to be the biggest one so far despite the circumstances.

“We expect it to be bigger and better this year, albeit during COVID time. We have had tremendous outpouring of sponsors this year, to our surprise somewhat, but we are indeed grateful for what has transpired so far.

“We are even more grateful that we have this opportunity to proceed under the circumstances which will be conducted under strict COVID-19 protocols.”

A past student of the school, Morgan indicated that the funds raised in previous years have had significant impact on the current students to date and expects more of the same going forward.

“This event will go a far way in touching the lives of many persons at Munro College and this donation is towards our school in building brighter and better lives through academic and sports.”

“It is this vehicle that we are using to raise some funds through this charity, through the Lindy Delapenha tournament on an annual basis.”

He is highly expectant that they will be able to stage another successful event this year.

“The weather forecast is favourable at this point. We are looking for a great day of golf, a great turnout, great returns, so that we can continue to contribute to our alma mater and that is at the forefront of our minds. In Acre Sitam Quis Occultabit — A city set upon a hill cannot be hid.”

Morgan also paid tribute and extended condolences to the family of the late Elias Lutfy Azan, his friend and mentor, who was a former board chairman at Munro College, MCOBA president and co-coordinator of the tournament in previous years. Azan passed away recently.

Contributions can be done by Munro College Old Boys' by paying membership fees online via the MCOBA website or supporting the event at Caymanas Golf Club, which affords for strong network opportunities with lunch and drinks, in a scenic setting, will be available during the day.

In closing, Morgan thanked their ever-present title sponsors Alliance Investments.

“Alliance has been title sponsors since the inception, so we really want to thank them for their continued tremendous support.”

The tournament director is David Mais, who is also a Munro College Old Boy. There are lots of prizes to be won, inclusive of weekends at prime hotels.