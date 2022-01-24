Lions, TG share spoils in JPL

Warner Brown scored a double to help Tivoli Gardens FC to twice come from behind to earn a 2-2 result with Humble Lions FC in the Jamaica Premier League match on Sunday.

After Andrew Vanzie put Humble Lions 1-0 up in the 33rd minute at the Jamaica Football Federation-University of the West Indies Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence, Brown pulled Tivoli Gardens level in first-half stoppage time.

Shamari Dallas found the net in the 51st minute to give Humble Lions their second lead of the afternoon, but Brown again bailed out Tivoli, finding the equaliser in minute 75.

Humble Lions, who lost 1-5 to Mount Pleasant Academy in first-round action last week, have one point from two matches.

Tivoli Gardens, who ended 1-1 with Portmore United a week ago, are on two points.

Humble Lions Head Coach Andrew Price, though encouraged by the improved display, was left frustrated as his team failed to gather all three points.

“We played much better than we played last week — without a doubt. We took the lead twice and I think we should have really closed the door and not allow Tivoli back into the game,” Price said in a post-match interview.

Phillip Williams, the coach of Tivoli Gardens, was relieved for a share of the spoils.

“It was a very solid game right throughout… we stuck to our game plan and it came through for us in the end. We played hard, but unfortunately we weren't able to get the three points,” he said.

“In midfield we were a little sloppy and gave up too much space, but we got the point,” Williams added.

Earlier, Humble Lions went ahead on the artificial turf at the venue when Vanzie powered home a loose ball from close range after Tivoli Gardens failed to properly clear their lines from a corner.

Brown ensured Humble Lions entered the half-time break at 1-1 when he netted a header.

Six minutes into the second half, Dallas struck to give the Humble Lions team its second lead of the evening. However, Tivoli drew level for a second time after a sweeping attack which left substitute Tommy Lawrence to whip a cross that was directed into the goal by Brown.

Over the final 15 minutes, both teams, searching for their first win this season, exchanged punches, but neither was able to land the knockout blow.

In the second game of the double-header at the venue, Mount Pleasant Academy edged Harbour View 1-0.

Teams: Humble Lions – Dennis Taylor, Shamari Dallas (Javain Thompson 77th), Andrew Vanzie, Gregory Lewis, Kareem Bryan (Rohan Richards 46th), Andre Clennon (Kemar Mullings 89th), Odane Murray, Shoshayne Barnes (Afiba Chambers 46th), Rico Edwards, Norlan Beckford (Lorenzo Lewin 62nd), Kevin Reid

Subs not used: Shamar Rhoden, Shamal Briscoe, Cory Hylton, Suejay Graham

Booked: Barnes (2nd)

Tivoli Gardens – Barrington Pryce, Kemar Flemmings, Nicholas Clarke, Justin Dunn, Rikardo Oldham (Nakeel Wright 60th), Horatio Morgan (Tommy Lawrence 60th), Anthony Nelson, Warner Brown, Odean Pennycooke, Tkiven Garnett, Rodico Wellington

Subs not used: Kewong Watkins, Rushane Thompson, Steven McQueen, Orlando Brown

Booked: Wellington (10th)

Referee: Andre Farquharson

Assistant referees: Ojay Duhaney, Gavin Carvalho

Fourth official: Andrea Hayden

Match commissary: Patrick Malcolm