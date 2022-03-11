Liverpool continue drive towards title against Brighton

The English Premier League title race is well and truly on with Liverpool and Manchester City fully aware that the pressure will be on them to continue winning. Liverpool will travel to Brighton this Saturday aiming to rebound from their midweek loss in Europe, while later the same day, top-four hopefuls Manchester United and Tottenham will square off in an expected tantalising encounter.

Event # 1 – EPL, Brighton vs Liverpool

Brighton will host Liverpool at the Amex stadium on Saturday looking to put an end to their dreadful home form, having drawn three and losing six of their previous nine home matches so far this season. So, a visit from title-chasing Liverpool is hardly ideal at this time. The Seagulls, Brighton, have struggled in recent times which is why they are sitting 13th in the table with 33 points from their 27 matches. They will enter this match after losing 1-2 to the much-improved Newcastle last weekend, which took their losing streak to four matches. Worryingly for Brighton is the fact that they have won just once in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Liverpool are in brilliant form, they had won 12 straight matches in all competitions before losing 0-1 to Inter Milan in Champions League midweek action but still progressed to the quarter-finals of that competition. With that said, Liverpool will head to Brighton in excellent form having scored at least two or more goals in nine of their last 12 matches, while just conceding just two goals in their last eight matches. With the gap between themselves and league leaders Manchester now six points, Liverpool know that only a win at Brighton will suffice.

KEY STATS

Brighton – have lost each of their last four Premier League games – they last lost five consecutive league games back in April 2007 as a League One side.

Liverpool – are winless in their last three meetings with Brighton (D2 L1) – they've never gone four without a victory against the Seagulls in all competitions.

Both sides – having lost each of their first six Premier League meetings with Liverpool, Brighton are unbeaten in their last three against the Reds (W1 D2).

The betting tip. Liverpool win or draw.

Event # 2 EPL – Man United vs Tottenham

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways when they welcome Tottenham Hotspurs to Old Trafford tomorrow, Saturday.

Man United, who are still smarting from the 4-1 thrashing at the hands of city rivals Manchester City in last weekend's derby, will be aiming to rebound in style as they host fellow top-four challenger in the form of Tottenham. The loss to Man City saw United slip to fifth in the league standing, two points clear of their opponents Tottenham who are in seventh and one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal. United have now failed to win in their last three matches in all competitions, having drawn with Atletico Madrid and Watford previously. It's worth pointing out, however, that Manchester United have avoided defeat in each of their previous six home matches in all competitions, hence fans can be hopeful that they will rebound against a Tottenham side that has been inconsistent so far this season.

On the flip side, Tottenham hammered a hapless Everton 5-0 at last weekend with striker Harry Kane signalling his return to form with a double. Tottenham appears to be rounding into some sort of form having won three of their last four matches in the Premier League, including matches against league leaders Manchester City and Leeds United. That said, Tottenham have lost four of their previous seven Premier League matches — underling their inconsistency. Tottenham were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Middlesbrough earlier this month, making it difficult to predict how they will fare against United at Old Trafford. Tottenham's fans won't be overly optimistic for a positive result travelling to Man United as they have managed just one win in their last six League matches with United, suffering four losses during this run.

KEY STATS

Man United – are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games against Spurs for the first time since a run of four between April 2009 and October 2010.

Tottenham – have won two of their last three Premier League away games against Manchester United (L1), as many as they had in their first 26 visits to Old Trafford in the competition (W2 D3 L21).

Both sides – Tottenham have lost more Premier League games both overall (37) and away (22) against Manchester United than they have versus any other opponent in the competition. However, Spurs have scored 10 goals across their last three visits to Old Trafford in the top-flight, as many as they had in their previous 19 at the ground combined.

The betting tip. Man United win.

