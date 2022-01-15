Liyanage, Wellalage power Sri Lanka to opening win

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Sri Lanka Under-19s brushed aside Scotland Under-19s by 40 runs to impressively launch their ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign here Friday.

Left-hander Sakuna Liyanage struck a run-a-ball 85 to fire the Sri Lankans up to 218 all out in the 46th over, while Raveen de Silva supported with 30.

Together they added 77 for the seventh wicket to dig their side out of a hole at 99 for six in the 23rd over.

Pacer Sean Fischer-Keogh spearheaded the Scotland Under-19s' attack with three for 56, and was responsible for the wickets of Liyanage and Raveen, both bowled in the space of four overs.

Scotland Under-19s, in reply, got a top score of 55 from Jack Jarvis but he was the only one to pass 20 as his side were restricted to 178 all out in the 49th over.

Dunith Wellalage starred with the ball, the left-arm spinner snatching five for 27 to dismantle the Scotland innings. It was his spell that reduced Scotland to 103 for five in the 36th over, grabbing three important wickets.

Jarvis then punched three fours and three sixes off 61 deliveries to inspire a 48-run, sixth-wicket stand with Lyle Robertson (14), but once the partnership was broken Scotland lost their last five wickets for 27 runs.

Choosing to bat earlier, Sri Lanka lost Shevon Daniel cheaply for four with eight runs on the board in the second over before opener Chamindu Wickramasinghe (28) and Sadisha Rajapaksa (24) put on 52 to stage the first rebuilding effort.

Both perished, however, in a slide that saw four wickets go down for 17 runs, paving the way for Liyanage's fireworks laced with three fours and four sixes.