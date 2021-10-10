Local clubs benefit from UEFA Assist workshop

All 11 clubs which participated in the just-concluded Jamaica Premier League (JPL), along with Montego Bay United, benefited from a four-day Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Assist Capacity Building Workshop at Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston last week.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), in association with Concacaf, hosted the team from UEFA for the staging of the capacity-building workshop involving clubs in the JPL. Montego Bay United were included by virtue of being the twelfth team set to compete in the upcoming league season.

The workshop ran from Tuesday, October 5 to Friday, October 8, 2021.

The programme covered a wide range of topics on best practices in modern football leagues, and aimed at further developing local premier league clubs.

The key aims of UEFA Assist are to share knowledge and to respond to the needs of national associations and confederations around the world, while increasing solidarity and facilitating football development globally.

The capacity-building sessions are only a part of an overall League Development Programme and follow similar sessions conducted online last year for the JFF, with participation of the then newly established Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL).

The sessions were delivered directly and in-person by international experts Kenny MacLeod, Pedro Correia and Chris Milnes to the clubs of the Jamaica Premier League.

“Building the capacity of the Jamaica Premier League clubs is a vital step in the UEFA Assist League Development Programme. Strengthening their knowledge in key areas like income generation, governance and financial management will prove invaluable to ensuring the clubs remain sustainable over the long term. We are delighted to support this important initiative and help grow Jamaican football,” Eva Pasquier, UEFA head of international relations, said on Tuesday.

Howard McIntosh, ONE Concacaf & Caribbean Project senior manager, said: “Clubs are the heartbeat of football. Developing the clubs in Jamaica and the region is part of our commitment to improving the game in Concacaf. This is even more critical with the professional game. We remain committed to supporting our member associations and the clubs in our region.

“This workshop is one small demonstration of our continued support. I would encourage all the Clubs to take full advantage of this opportunity to learn about best practices in the professional game.”

JFF Vice-President Raymond Anderson, who has responsibility for competitions, implored the clubs to spread the wealth of knowledge they gained over the four days.

“I am asking you again, not to finish this workshop and just put it on a shelf. I hope that I will see you in the parishes helping the clubs to really move to the next level,” he said.

The 11 teams which participated in the shortened Jamaica Premier League season were eventual champions Cavalier FC, losing finalists Waterhouse FC, Tivoli Gardens FC, Mount Pleasant FA, Arnett Gardens FC, Dunbeholden FC, Harbour View FC, Humble Lion FC, Molynes United FC, Portmore United, and Vere United.

— Dwayne Richards