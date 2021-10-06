Local men's team to help netballers' preparations, says Robinson

Though Jamaica's male team was named as replacement for South Africa to participate in the Margaret Beckford Series, Netball Jamaica president Tricia Robinson clarified that the male team's involvement will not impact the outcome of what is now a best-of-three series between the Sunshine Girls and Trinidad and Tobago.

Robinson explained that the male team's role will just be to provide an additional game for both the Sunshine Girls and their Caribbean rivals, following South Africa's withdrawal from what was intended to be a tri-nation tournament.

South Africa, the world's number five ranked team, decided to forgo the tournament, citing COVID-19 concerns.

“South Africa told us that they would not be able to participate in the series as a result of the COVID rise in Jamaica. But we have invited Jamaica's male team to fill the gap.

“They will be playing only two matches in the series, one each against Trinidad and Tobago Calypso Girls and the Jamaica Sunshine Girls, and won't be challenging or involved with the series between the girls,” Robinson explained.

South Africa's withdrawal also resulted in a change in schedule, as the three-match series is now set to get underway next Thursday inside the National Indoor Sports Centre. It was initially scheduled to begin on Saturday.

Despite all the adjustments, Robinson is anticipating an exciting series of games between the number four-ranked Sunshine Girls and the 10th-ranked Calypso Girls, who also possess some amount of quality in their team.

She believes the male team's involvement will add some intrigue in terms of how they match-up against their female counterparts.

The Connie Francis-conditioned 15-member squad to be led by ace shooter Jhaniele Fowler, includes, Shanice Beckford, Rebecca Robinson, Gezelle Allison, Amanda Pinkney, Adean Thomas, Khadijah Williams and Nicole Dixon.

Shadian Hemmings, Shannika Johnson, Shamera Hemmings, Malysha Kelly, Kadie-Ann Duhaney, Latanya Wilson and Jodi-Ann Ward are the other members.

“Again, both Trinidad and Jamaica will play one match each against the male team who will not be part of the series, but will add some excitement in terms of giving the female teams some extra matches,” said Robinson.

“When both [Sunshine Girls and the male team] trained together, the male does not always have the upper hand with their fast plays, as the Sunshine Girls can also hold their own. They have been our training partner for many years, and both know their respective playing strategy,” she added.

Robinson however believes the Trinidadians might have a more difficult time matching strides with the male team, particularly due to the fact that it's the first time they will be rubbing shoulders.

The series, which marks the Sunshine Girls' return to competitive action in over a year, is part of their preparations for a tour of England for the Vitality Roses Reunited Series later this year, and by extension, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, next year.