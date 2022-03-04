Local swimmers seek to make mark at Florida meet

FOLLOWING a series of creditable performances across the ASAJ High and Tertiary schools meet and the Walter Rogers meet, a number of Jamaica's standout swimmers will join some of their overseas-based compatriots in action at the Piranhas Senior Invitational meet in Plantation, Florida.

Though the three-day meet got under way on Thursday at the Plantation Aquatic Complex, Central Park in Florida, the young sensations, who will be representing their respective clubs, are scheduled to dive into action on Friday, some in hunt of times to make Jamaica's team for the Carifta Swimming Championships next month.

Tornadoes Swim Club's Nathaniel Thomas, Rin Gyles, Nelson Denny and Zachary Jackson-Blaine, along with Christanya Shirley, Giani Francis and Dirk Harrison of Y-Speedos Swim Club, as well as Kaizen Swim Club's Asha Davis, Zaneta Alvaranga and Kaheem Lozer, are those who made the trek to get a taste of a higher level of competition outside of Jamaica for the first time this year.

Other Jamaicans down to contest the event are overseas-based Sabrina Lyn representing The Bolles School, with Morgan Cogle suiting up for Jupiter Dragons Swim Team, and Sidrell Williams competing for Azura Aquatics.

Though this will be some of the swimmers' first time testing the waters at this invitational, it has been a staple on the aquatics calendar, particularly for now-retired, five-time Olympian and double World Short Course record holder Alia Atkinson. Last year Atkinson copped five gold medals in convincing fashion.

That in itself will be added motivation for the young swimmers, as they too seek to chart a course towards a successful and decorated career.

Lozer known for his butterfly prowess is one of those, who will seek to improve his rankings to solidify his place on the team to the Carifta Championships in Barbados.

Meanwhile, Thomas, who showed good form at the High School and Tertiary meet, winning gold in the 50 metre and 100 metre backstroke as well as the 100m freestyle, setting personal best and meet records in the process, will also be hoping to improve on that form heading into the business phase of the season.

On the female side, Davis, who is considered the baby of the lot where overseas experience is concerned, has improved significantly over the past few months and will be aiming to spring some good performances on the bigger stage, while Alvaranga, Lyn and Shirley, are expected to do what they do best — swim fast and hard, especially with the FINA Long Course championship to come.

Team: Females — Christanya Shirley, Giani Francis, Zaneta Alvaranga, Sabrina Lyn, Morgan Cogle, Asha Davis -50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle

Males — Dirk Harrison, Nathaniel Thomas, Rin Gyles, Nelson Denny, Zachary Jackson-Blaine, Sidrell Williams, Kaheem Lozer.