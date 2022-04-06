Locked and loaded

With scoring boots well and truly intact, striker Tiffany Cameron is confident she and her Reggae Girlz teammates can right the wrongs from the first window of World Cup qualifiers to wrap up group honours and book their spot for the Concacaf Women's Championship in Mexico this summer.

Cameron, like most of her Reggae Girlz teammates, got on the score sheet for their respective clubs as they signalled readiness for the upcoming assignments against Cayman Islands and the Dominican Republic.

The Girlz will be away to Cayman Islands on April 9 before returning home for what is expected to be the group decider against Dominican Republic at Sabina Park three days later on April 12.

Though they got by Bermuda and Grenada 4-0 and 6-1 in February, the star-studded Reggae Girlz outfit looked a shadow of the squad that boasted 13 players with World Cup experience as their performances, particularly in St George's, left a lot to be desired.

However, Cameron, who represents top-flight Hungarian club Eto FC Gyor, is anticipating a more efficient execution from the Reggae Girlz in the upcoming fixtures.

“I'm hoping we will work more as a team and score more goals. We need to remind everyone in the Caribbean how and why we qualified for the World Cup in 2019. I believe it's time for our performances to reflect that,” Cameron told the Jamaica Observer.

The Canadian-born player's sentiments reflected on the Girlz lack of proper organisation in defence and in the middle of the park, along with their wastefulness in the final third. It is for that reason they are in second place in Group C behind Dominican Republic on goal difference.

Both teams are currently on six points, but the Reggae Girlz have nine goals to Dominican Republic's 13, in the race for top spot.

Only the group winners will join top-ranked United States and Canada in the July 4-18 final round of the Concacaf Women's Championship.

“I think because we are second in the table at the moment, we are extra motivated to finish number one so that we can prove that we are the best in the Caribbean once again. So I am confident that if we all do our jobs, we will finish top of the table,” Cameron said.

“Sometimes pressure is good and it pushes people to stand out and give more than what's expected of them,” she added.

Speaking of pressure, Cameron explained that the move to Gyor from Ferencvarosi Torna — where she won the Simple Women's League title and Hungarian Cup – late last year, has delivered as promised, a more competitive environment to continue her development.

“I'm happy with my form and how things are going, the new environment has placed me in situations where I've had to dig deep and find ways to contribute to the score sheet and overall team points, and you know I relish every opportunity to show what I can really do,” Cameron noted.

Interestingly, the 30-year-old did just that last Wednesday, scoring a delightful brace in Gyor's 2-1 win over her former club. Her second goal was a sweetly struck right footer from a distance.

“Those goals were extra special to me because they were against my former club and a reminder for me that when I don't

overthink and when I do what feels natural, I can create beautiful moments on the field,” she noted.

With one goal so far this qualifying campaign, Cameron's ambitions are now to add to her tally, but more importantly, to ensure that the Reggae Girlz remain on course to secure a second consecutive qualification to the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand next year.

“I was happy to be first on the score sheet in that game against Grenada, and it was indeed a special goal. My aim going into the next two games is to make sure the opponents feel my presence. I take pride in being an offensive threat and creating opportunities for myself and also my teammates to score.

“Of course it will be a great feeling if I can walk away with a few more goals playing for Jamaica, but that's not priority. Winning the next two games is what is most important to me and to do that we need to work as a team while individually giving our best,” the multitalented personality declared.

And while they will again enter this next window with very little preparation time, Cameron is banking on the experience of the Vin Blaine-coached team to get the job done.

“Not being able to get adequate preparation time has been an ongoing battle for us and, unfortunately, in life there are some things that we aren't able to control.

“What this team has done a good job with is working with what we have. Every camp we build our relationships both on and off the field, which helps us overall in the long run,” Cameron ended.