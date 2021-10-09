DISGRUNTLED BOYZ

THE Reggae Boyz's 0-2 loss to the US might have severely dented their chances of advancing to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, but a logistical travel foul-up yesterday morning took the team's already troubled journey to the brink of derailment.

This after the Reggae Boyz refused to re-enter their 48-seater limousine bus for their three-hour travel from Austin to Houston, where a chartered Caribbean Airlines flight awaited. The players and support staff had departed the hotel in Austin about 6:30 am and roughly 20 minutes into the journey the driver announced that he had been telephoned by his company and instructed to return to the hotel to retrieve other members of the delegation.

Taking into consideration the additional time, traffic issues at that time of the morning, as well as space and travel comfort, some players and members of the support staff, along with the Head of Delegation Everton Tomlinson, tried to convince the driver to continue on his way to Houston.

The driver would have none of it, and much to the chagrin of the group, turned the bus around and headed back to the hotel as per instructions from his employers.

Already agitated, the players became even more irate when, upon returning to the hotel, they realised that the people left behind had made alternate arrangements and already departed the scene for Houston.

Given five minutes to stretch their legs before re-boarding to continue the journey, things took a turn for the worse as the players refused to re-enter the bus. Tomlinson failed in his attempt to convince the players to board, and later the players gathered as a group inside the hotel, apparently to decide on a course of action.

At one stage the bus driver indicated that his bosses were getting desperate to have the bus resume its journey, as time was of the essence, considering that a flight was awaiting three hours away.

With the possibility of missing the flight hanging over his head as leader of the group, and its possible consequences, including forfeiting tomorrow's World Cup qualifier against Canada, Tomlinson made a last-ditch attempt and engaged the intervention of Head Coach Theodore Whitmore.

Within mere seconds the players rolled out and boarded the bus, which departed the hotel at about 9:00 am.

Arriving at the Houston airport three hours later, Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President Mike Ricketts boarded the bus and offered an immediate apology for what he termed a “misunderstanding”.

The JFF boss said it was never the intention of his group to ask the bus to return to the hotel as he and his crew were fully aware of the fact that the players had contested a hard game the night before and would need to get to Houston as quickly as possible and in the most comfortable manner possible.

He explained that Caribbean Airlines had promised two buses to transport the group and so his group had been awaiting the arrival of the second bus.

When that bus did not arrive they called the company to inform them that they were still at the hotel awaiting the vehicle. Ricketts said that, unbeknownst to him, the company called the driver of the bus transporting the players and support staff and instructed him to return to the hotel.

Said Ricketts: “We made separate arrangements because they [the company] did not send the other bus and they, of course, because of panic, turned the bus back for us when we had made separate arrangements to get to the airport. So it was the fault of the organisers and not us. We would never, ever, turn the bus back for one hour because of us not having a ride.”

It is a well-known fact that the players and the federation enjoy a fractured relationship, at best, and based on the murmurs heard as Ricketts spoke to the group, it is unsure if the apology was indeed accepted and/or believed.

What is sure is that the journey to Qatar was severely tested off the field yesterday, and only time will tell if it will ever get back on track.