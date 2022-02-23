Long jumper Hibbert lays down best mark 7.49m

ANGELS, St Catherine — World Under-20 silver medallist Jaydon Hibbert won the Class One boys' long jump with a best mark of 7.49m as Kingston College athletes dominated the jumps at Saturday's Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA)/Puma Development meet at G C Foster College of Physical Education and Sport.

Despite the mark, it will not be officially recognised as a personal best as there were no wind gauges at the long jump area.

Meanwhile Hibbert's teammate Gianni Henry was a double winner, taking the boys' Class One 800m/2000m steeplechase SC, while Edwin Allen's Serena Cole won the girls' Class one 200m and long jump double — both in season-best performances.

Hibbert, who won the silver medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, last year, had two legal jumps from the three they were allowed — 7.49m in the second round after a foul and which would be the third-longest in the world, followed by 7.34m.

The top six spots were taken by Kingston College jumpers as Jevaughn Cephas was second with 7.19m, also his best ever, while Nathan Wade was third with a best of 6.87m.

St Jago's Balvin Israel won the Class Two event with 6.86m, beating St Elizabeth Technical's Rickoy Hunter (6.70m) while Kingston College's Roshawn Onfroy was third with 6.27m.

Kingston College jumpers occupied the top three spots in the Class Three boys' long jump — Amani Phillips won with 6.00m, Necko Reid was second in 5.78m, and Zachary Merchant was third in 5.45m.

Cole won the Class One girls' long jump with 5.86m (0.3m/s), seventh best in the world so far, beating teammate Paula-Ann Chambers who registered 5.63m (1.3m/s) and Wolmer's Girls' Alicia Sewell third in 5.58m (0.9m/s).

The world Under-20 medallist ran 24.09 seconds (0.0m/s) to win the Class One 200m, St Jago High's Shenese Walker was second in 24.30 seconds, and Bustamante High's Shana Kay Anderson was third in 24.37 seconds.

Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard won the 200m Class 2 in 24.70 seconds (-1.3m/s), with Manchester High's Micka Sutherland second in 24.87 seconds and Wolmer's Girls' Mickayla Gardner third in 24.93 seconds.

Henry had a good day, running 1:53.10 seconds to win the Class One boys' 800m, and holding off St Elizabeth Technical's Adrian Nethersole (1:54.55 minutes) with Giovouni Henry third in 1:55.03.

He also won the steeplechase in 6:16.38 seconds, finishing ahead of his teammate Ainsley Campbell who clocked 6:18.38 seconds with St Jago's Jalen Brown third in 6:22.09 seconds.

Manchester High's Shemar Palmer won the Class One boys' 200m in 21.71 seconds (1.8m/s), Edwin Allen's Delano Kenedy was second in 21.76 seconds (2.0m/s), and Jhordane Morgan of Lacovia was third in a wind-aided 22.10 seconds (2.3m/s).

Tremaine Hamilton of Clarendon College took the boys' Class Two 200m with a wind-aided 22.33 seconds (2.6m/s), Lacovia High's Rosean Smith was second in 22.40 seconds (1.7m/s), and STETHS's Rickoy Hunter third in a wind-aided 22.57 seconds (2.7m/s).