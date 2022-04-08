Long jumper Hibbert right on time for KC

Jaydon Hibbert scored a massive nine points for title chasers Kingston College (KC) on the second day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletic Championships when he won the Class One boys' long jump with a best of 7.87m (+1.2m/s).

He beats Uroy Ryan of Jamaica College (JC) who was second with a best of 7.75m (1.0m/s) and Demario Prince of St Jago High who was third with 7.28m (-1.2m/s).

For Hibbert, this was a big win after a massive disappointment a few weeks before at the Carifta Trials.

“Before the Carifta Trials I jumped a leap of 7.80m. At the Carifta Trails I messed up on my run-up given that I did not remember to extend my first three strides.”

He admitted to not being able to put his fingers on what went wrong at the trials but was delighted to fix things at Champs.

“I don't know what was going through my head, but I corrected it, I improved technically a lot. I improved so much, I did some things that my coach was pressing in my ears at training and I did it and it worked so, all I have to say is, listen to your coach.”

Hibbert is hoping that this win, which comes with an improvement on his personal best, will nudge the selectors to give him the chance to compete in the event at the Carifta Games next weekend.

“I got it all right at the right time. God said no at Carifta Trials, but he said yes at Champs. So, I am hoping that I could compete next week for long jump given that I had a massive pb today.”

The World Under-20 triple jump silver medalist in Nairobi, Kenya, said that earning the gold medal did not come easy.

“A lot of sweat and tears are behind my smile right now. It might not seem like that, but I went through it this season. I cried almost every night. I was not getting certain things right at training. I had zero confidence coming into Champs and right now I am beyond elated.”

After failing to deliver at Champs last year due to injury as KC relinquished their title to rivals JC, the first year sixth-form student says that leaving a mark at these championships is important to him.

“This is my last year at KC, so I want to leave a mark because last year I was expected to come first in the long jump and first in the triple jump, but that did not happen and this year I am on a go.”

Despite being only 17 years old and with the opportunity to return to compete at the championships for another two years, Hibbert has decided to forego that to take up a scholarship at Tennessee University and says he made the right choice.

“I feel like I made the right choice. My parents are not rich, I live in the garrison and I really want to come out of that area, because at the rate at which I am performing there are a lot of persons who might grudge me and want to do stuff to me. The sooner I get out is the sooner I will be living a safe life,” he said.

Hibbert will have the chance to claim another gold medal and nine more points at his final Champs when he takes part in the triple jump which is his pet event.

— Dwayne Richards