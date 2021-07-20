Lowe predicts classy show as Boyz brace for Costa Rica

ORLANDO, USA — Jamaica centre back Onandi Lowe thinks today's Concacaf Gold Cup encounter against Costa Rica should be more of a tactical chess game than the rough and tumble of the previous two.

The Reggae Boyz vs Los Ticos fixture will bring the curtains down on Group C, with both teams hunting top spot and bragging rights. The match kicks off at 7:00 pm (6:00 pm Jamaica time].

In the other match of the Exploria Stadium double-header, Group D campaigners Panama and Grenada made an inter-state strip from Texas for their finale at 9:00 pm (8:00 pm Jamaica time].

Other Group C campaigners, Guadeloupe and Suriname, who have been eliminated, face each other at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas, today at 7:00 pm (6:00 pm Jamaica time).

Jamaica, like Costa Rica, have progressed to the quarter-finals with six points from two matches, the same as the Central Americans. The USA and Canada, both from group B, await Jamaica and Costa Rica in the knockout stage.

The Boyz had victories over Suriname (2-0) and Guadeloupe (2-1) in games that were physical and lacked sheen, from a Jamaican point of view.

Lowe, 28, boots home the point that Costa Rica should bring more developed action to the affair, which should force Jamaica to raise their own levels across the board and set the stage for a more classy display.

“Pertaining to Costa Rica and Jamaica, we have already qualified so I think it will be more of a tactical game to get the win.

“I think it will be a mature game, but obviously we want to win because we want the bragging rights and to top the zone. But in the end, I don't think it will be as difficult as the first two games,” Lowe reasoned.

Costa Rica have demonstrated frailty in defence, an aspect the Jamaica defender hopes his team will be able to take advantage of.

In their victories they had to work overtime to get the better of Guadeloupe (3-1) and Suriname (2-1).

“They tend to concede goals and we have good attackers, and hopefully we can use that to our advantage,” Lowe told the Jamaica Observer.

While Costa Rica are highly regarded in Concacaf and are perennial contenders for the Gold Cup crown, they are yet to excite.

Their squad consists of several players who have gone past 30 years old, but have great experience in Captain Bryan Ruiz and Joel Campbell.

“Yes, they are an aging team but they are also an experienced team so we must give them that, as they have players who have played in the World Cup and players who have played at the highest level at Arsenal and other big clubs. “What's important is that we cannot take anything for granted because sometimes experience can beat talent,” Lowe warned.

Lowe, the Egypt-based professional, also preached the gospel of his team's own potential.

“We know the ammunition that we have and we also have world-class players so again, we respect them but we are going to stick to what we know and play to our strengths and go at it,” he noted.

Lowe said the Suriname and Guadeloupe matches were both difficult for Jamaica and Costa Rica for the same reason.

“I don't think it [match against Costa Rica] will be as difficult as the first two games because Costa Rica and we are experienced teams and we have established ourselves in Concacaf.

“When you look at a powerhouse team and one that is trying to make a name, the game tends to be more difficult. For example, Suriname and Guadeloupe are trying to become mainstay in Concacaf and they will have a lot to prove, so they are going to come out harder,” Lowe affirmed.

He reminded that the football landscape is ever changing, therefore all national teams have access and the capacity to learn a lot about their opponents. Therefore, teams are better equipped to plan for games.

“Football has changed as everybody is scouting and studying their opponents. For example, you see how they have played Leon [Bailey] as they continue to double-team him, which has made life difficult for him.

“Teams study us and they know what we are capable of, so it is always going to be difficult against teams like Suriname and Guadeloupe,” Lowe stated.

He added that Jamaica, for its global brand status, is a particular target for everyone, not only in football, but other sports.

“Everybody wants to beat Jamaica because Jamaica is a brand that everybody wants to have some kind of history with, plus these teams feel threatened by us,” Lowe said.

The Al-Ittihad player says while Jamaica's most attractive football is still to come, he welcomes the recognition that the team has largely played in the vein that is consistent with tournament football.

“Looking back at those games [against Suriname and Guadeloupe], remember it's a tournament and we will not always play good football. It's the results that count and the main goal was to qualify for the next round, and we have done that. We are also a new team, and we have to just continue to build, get sharp, learn about each other as the tournament goes on, and I think we will get better,” he reasoned.

The former IK start man says he is pleased with his growing partnership with Reading FC Captain Liam Moore at the heart of the Jamaica defence.

“We have been doing pretty good at the back. We have been solid, and we bring confidence to the team and the fans and we have to just continue to do our work – and our work is to build a wall at the back and concede as few goals as possible.

“It comes down to communication, and you can see that we are getting better game by game and you can see a big difference from the games against Serbia and Japan [Under-24s] – so the more we train and the more we play against each other, the better we will get.

“Again, we are two guys that know the game. We read the game pretty well and we have different qualities that we bring to the table, and we just join them and just communicate,” Lowe explained.