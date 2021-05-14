Lyn, Thomas star at ASAJ Swim Trials

SABRINA Lyn and Nathaniel Thomas of Tornadoes Swim Club highlighted the first of the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ) five-meet swim trials series at National Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

The first competitive event after more than a year of lockdown due to COVID-19 was greeted with much excitement by ASAJ and the athletes, who turned out in their numbers.

Seven events were contested at the meet which featured swimmers 13 years and over, all swimming against each other.

Lyn secured her first win of the day when she comfortably took the 100m breaststroke in 1:18.40s ahead of clubmate Kokolo Foster, who was second in 1:24.39, and Raine Hopkins of Swimaz Aquatic Swim Club who was third in 1:25.90.

She then returned to take the 50m butterfly in 29.94s, followed home closely by Giani Francis of Y Speedos Swim Club in 30.10s and Christanya Shirley, also of Y Speedos in 30.13s in a keenly contested event.

The 16-year-old then collected her third gold medal of the day when she took the final event, the 200m IM in 2:47.04 as her teammate Foster had to play second fiddle for a second time in following her home in 2:52.41. Loren-Ann Patterson of Sailfish Swim Academy was third in 3:01.13.

In the other events, Aliyah Heaven of Tornadoes won the 50m freestyle in 27.47s ahead of Christanya Shirley who was second in 27.85s and Jada Latibeaudiere of Tornadoes who was third in 28.45s.

Leanna Wainwright, who competed unattached, won the 100m backstroke in 1:08.69 ahead of Giani Francis in 1:14.56 and Lia Forrester of AquaMarine Ripples who was third in 1:14.94.

Safiya K Officer of Swimaz Aquatic won the 200m freestyle in 2:22.84, Heaven was second in 2:25.80, while Khiara Roomes of Tornadoes was third in 2:25.91. In other action, Zuri Assam of Tornadoes (3:24.42) defeated Michaela Watson of Y Speedos (3:55.56) in the 200m breaststroke.

Thomas, who was just as dominant as his teammate Lyn, also enjoyed his return to competition starting with victory in the 50m freestyle. He took first place in 24.21s ahead of Kyle Sinclair of Y Speedos who was second in 24.27s and his teammate Zachary Jackson-Blaine, who was third in 24.41s.

Thomas's second victory came in the 100m backstroke in 1:01.25 with Sinclair following him home in 1:01.55 and his teammate Rin Gyles third in 1:03.92.

He then completed his trio of victories in the 200m IM with a time of 2:23.46. Thomas was followed home by Y Speedos swimmers Dominic Mullings in 2:30.67 and Dirk Harrison in 2:33.11.

The boys' 100m breaststroke was won by Dirk Harrison of Y Speedos in 1:18.52, his teammate Zachary Johnson was second in 1:18.99, while Kabiki Thomas of Tornadoes was third in 1:19.67.

Jackson-Blaine secured victory in the 50m butterfly in 27.59s ahead of his teammates Nelson Denny, 28.04s and Dominic Lalor, 28.62s.

Thomas would also secure a victory on the day when he won the 200m breaststroke in 3:02.70. Kemar Richards of AquaMarine Ripples was second in 3:15.10 and his teammate Matthew Byles third in 3:18.91.

The other remaining event, the 200m freestyle, was won by Daniel Mair of Tornadoes in 2:04.70 while the Y Speedos pair of Kyle Sinclair (2:04.71) and Zachary Randle (2:05.81) were second and third, respectively.

— Dwayne Richards