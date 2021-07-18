Magical moment

Jamaican legend Donald Quarrie is still regarded as one of the finest sprinters in history and the greatest curve runner that ever lived, 45 years after capturing gold in the 200m at the Montreal Olympic Games in 1976.

In fact, it was Jamaica's first medal in the event after the likes of pioneers Herb McKenley and Leslie Laing finished fourth and sixth, respectively, at Jamaica's debut at the London Olympic Games in 1948.

Laing would compete again in the 200m at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics and was fifth in 21.45 seconds, while Michael Fray finished seventh in 20.63 seconds at the 1968 Mexico Games.

Jamaica's thirst for its first 200m medal would be quenched at the 1976 Games as Quarrie delivered to the then 14-year-old Independent nation, gold.

Quarrie or Don, as he is affectionately called, had competed in a remarkable five Olympic Games, but it could have been a historic six Games, had it not been for injuries.

As a budding 18-year-old Camperdown High School star, Quarrie qualified for the 100m for the 1968 Games, but was injured during training and didn't make the trip to Mexico.

Then, in 1972 he entered the Munich Games as the joint world record holder with American Tommie Smith over 200m with his hand time 19.8 seconds, but pulled a muscle and withdrew in the semi-finals.

Jamaica's other entrant, Richard Hardware, made it to the semi-finals, where he crashed out, clocking 21.21 seconds. He had clocked 20.76 seconds in the quarter-finals.

But four years later, Quarrie returned with a bang and from his first round he was in immaculate form, stopping the clock at 20.85secs and followed that up with 20.28secs in the quarter-final.

He won his semis in 20.48secs and the final in 20.23secs ahead of Americans Mike Hampton, who closed fast in 20.29secs, and Dwayne Evans third in 20.43secs. Fellow Jamaican Colin Bradford finished seventh in 21.17secs.

Quarrie told the Jamaica Observer that he was pretty confident entering the final based on his performance in the quarter-finals.

“After slowing down in the quarter-final the day before in 20:28, I was more relaxed knowing that I could run faster in the final,” said Quarrie, who remembered the event, which took place 45 years ago, like it was yesterday.

“The semi-final was most important and I focused on making it to the final. Running in lane two in the final was not a problem for me because I had practised running the curve in all the lanes throughout the year, especially in the inside lanes,” he noted.

“The gun went off, I had a good start and began covering the field. Then out of the corner of my eye I saw Hasely Crawford jump up in the air. I lost my momentum for a brief second, but was able to refocus quickly.

“I knew then that I would not have the big lead that I had anticipated. So I hit the straight and decided to run to win and not to run for a fast time. It was about control. So when I felt a slight challenge, I made a quick decisive move and held it confidently to the finish line,” Quarrie pointed out.

It had been 24 years since Jamaica won a gold at the Olympic Games. In fact, it was Jamaica's fourth gold in its fifth Olympic Games.

“I crossed the finish line. I felt good and soon as I slowed down, I thought about how happy Jamaica was at this very moment,” said Quarrie.

It would take another 20 years before the small island won another gold, courtesy of Deon Hemmings in 1996 and 32 years before another male runner won gold, delivered by Usain Bolt.

“The welcome home was a happy one for me, personally. But what made me feel happier was to witness the joy and happiness that my fellow countrymen and countrywomen exhibited when I was among them. It was my honour and privilege to bring that joy and pride to my country,” Quarrie noted.

What joy he brought! He has received recognition both on and off the field and is still held in high esteem even today.

A statue of Quarrie is displayed at the entrance to Jamaica's National Stadium, where he brought so much joy to the nation. There is also a school named in his honour – the Donald Quarrie High School, located in Eastern Kingston.

Such was Quarrie's folklore impact that songs were created praising him. One of the world's greatest percussionists, Jamaican Bongo Herman, did a musical piece for him as did legendary producer Joe Gibbs.

Up to recent times, when Jamaicans refer to anything fast, the name Don Quarrie was synonymous and drew comparisons.

Quarrie, now 70 years old, remains a true legend in Jamaica, having previously held world records in both the 100m in 1971 and 200m in 1976 and was Jamaica's Sportsman of the Year on five occasions.