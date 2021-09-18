Mahogany puts season's unbeaten record on the line today

Mahogany will put his unbeaten record this season on the line when he takes on a group of Open Allowance runners in the $1.15-million Kilowatt Trophy feature event on the nine-race programme at Caymanas Park today.

The four-year-old chestnut gelding comes into the race on the backend of two consecutive wins and should have no problems going the distance of seven furlongs (1,400m). Given his talent and class, Mahogany is expected to make it win number three on the trot.

After an encouraging seasonal debut on June 21, the Ian Parsard trainee defeated Laban and El Profesor by 4 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:13.3 going six furlongs. But his second outing on August 3 was by far the more impressive run as Mahogany slammed God of Love and Salvation at five-and-a-furlongs (1,100m) by 8 ½ lengths in a quick 1:05.0.

The three-year-old and upward event is listed as the seventh race on the card with a post time of 3:10 pm. First race is at 11:30 am.

Mahogany is way better off in the handicaps, when compared with the seven other listed starters. Mahogany carries 57.0kgs (126 lb) with his main challengers Eagle One and Sentient are set to tote 56.0kgs (123lb) each.

Mahogany should to be with the early pace before taking over with 3 ½ - 4 furlongs to go and thereafter it should be home sweet home for the Sensational Slam–Mete-Orite offspring.

Eagle One was a no-show in the Reggae Trophy over the straight course (1,000m) on September 11 when finishing in ninth place. However, Eagle One won twice over this distance early in the year on May 25 and June 19. Eagle One is expected to be close to the leader/s with his best effort coming in the final two furlongs.

Sentient is slowly but surely finding his top form. He finished a close second behind King Arthur over one mile on August 28, this after finding his winning hoofs on August 14 at the level below — Overnight Allowance.

Sentient faces the top-notch Mahogany which makes his task of winning extremely difficult but is the best shot for the exacta.

The rest of the field is made up Victory Turn, Awesome Treasure, Harry's Train, Laban and El Profesor.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Love Craft/Aphelios/Whispering Magic

Race 2) Blood Fire/Doctor Grey/Funk Fashion

Race 3) Vice Cherry Pie/Cup Cake/Soul Treasure

Race 4) Princess Kyra/Cup A Soup/Bold Sami

Race 5) Summer Sun/Coco Chanel/Sir Puddington

Race 6) Adore Brilliance/Kholbear/Sweet N Smart

Race 7) Mahogany/Sentient/Eagle One

Race 8) Salah/Uncle Vinnie/Royal Vibes

Race 9) Ianzha Links/Sure Curlin/Vanessa