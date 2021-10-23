Mahogany to go all the way in Gold Cup

Mahogany to go all the way in Gold CupSaturday, October 23, 2021
BY RUDDY ALLEN
Mahogany will put his unbeaten record this season on the line in the running of the $1.5- million Gold Cup feature event on the nine-race card at Caymanas Park today.
The Ian Parsard trainee will face six rivals, which include top three-year-olds Further and Beyond and Calculus, as well as former Jamaica Derby hero King Arthur, in what should be a keen battle for top honours.
Mahogany, who prepped for this start with a handy breeze on Sunday, October 17, pacing seven furlongs (1,400m) in an easy 1:40.1 and a week before galloping six furlongs in 1:12.4 alongside stablemate Father Patrick, carries top weight of 57.0kgs (126lb), allowing weight all around to his rivals.
The prestigious Gold Cup, one of the top handicap races on the calendar, is back after a two-year break. The three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event will be run over seven furlongs and is positioned as the eighth race on the card with a post time of 3:40 pm. First race is at 11:30 am.
Mahogany is unbeaten this season with three wins, his last victory at seven furlongs coming on September 18 when he defeated Laban by eight lengths in a fast time of 1:24.4 minutes carrying 57.0 kgs. Mahogany has been trained to come from off the pace but there is no real speed in this year's Gold Cup, so he might have to revert to his old ways of going in front. Even with that in mind, Mahogany is still the one to beat.
King Arthur, from the barn of leading trainer Jason DaCosta, on paper, looks the main threat to Mahogany. King Arthur has won five races from nine starts this season, with his last run being a powerful effort over 10 furlongs (2,000m) in the Menudo Trophy on September 25 in a time of 2:07.4 minutes. King Arthur might find seven furlongs a bit short, but is a talented and tough customer who fights to the death.
Of the two three-year-olds, Further and Beyond, trained by Anthony Nunes, could be the surprise of the event.
Further and Beyond was an easy winner over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on September 27 when taking on older horses for the first time at the Overnight Allowance level. Then, Further and Beyond defeated Excessive Force by 8 ¾ lengths in an impressive time of 1:31.4 minutes for the distance, easing down in the end. Now facing tougher opponents at the top level, Further and Beyond toting 49.0 kgs (108lb) is going to run well.
Calculus has not transitioned well to the higher classes after winning the Jamaica St Leger and Derby, plus he is not going to be effective at seven furlongs.
The rest of the field is made up of Sentient, Rojorn di Pilot, and El Profesor.
Ones to watch:
Race 1) Hail Mary/The Nextbigting/Explosive Charge
Race 2) Night Light/Diosa de Oro/Summer Sun
Race 3) Sir Arjun Babu/Kingswood/Pleasant Secret
Race 4) Fearless Champion/Azaria/Mirabilis
Race 5) Prosecco/Morse Code/Whispering Magic
Race 6) Wifey Sez So/Daytona Belle/Step in Faith
Race 7) Jordon Reign's/I've Got Magic
Race 8) Mahogany/King Arthur/Further and Beyond
Race 9) Tomohawk/Sweet N Smart/Ajita
