Mahogany runs away with BGLC Trophy

Four-year-old chestnut gelding Mahogany established himself as one of the best gallopers present in sprint races after toying with rivals in the $1.5-million Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) Trophy feature over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

After a couple of strides leaving the starting gates, Mahogany, ridden by Dane Dawkins, settled into second place behind the speedy Patriarch (Dane Nelson) heading towards the half-mile (800m) turn.

When Dawkins pressed the power switch button, Mahogany easily brushed aside the hard-ridden Patriarch at the three-furlong (600m) pole and began to opening up afterwards.

Coming off the home turn, Mahogany sprinted clear to win by eight lengths ahead of God of Love (Dick Cardenas) and Salvation (Oneil Mullings) in that order.

Trained by Ian Parsrad, Mahogany ( Sensational Slam–Mete-orite) stopped the clock in the three-year-old and upward Open Allowance event in a silky-smooth 1:05.0 for the distance. It was the second-consecutive win for Mahogany from as many starts this season.

Meanwhile, the first two-year-old race for the season — the BGLC/TOBA Juvenile Dash over three furlongs — was won in a bold front-running effort by Princsshootingstar. Trained by Philip Feanny and ridden by Oneil Mullings, Princsshootingstar won the event by a comfortable 2 ¾ lengths ahead of Rupunzel (Tevin Foster) and stablemate Phoenix Risen (Ian Spence). The bay filly's final time of 34.3 was two-fifth of a second off the track record of 34.1 done by Samaraontheloose.

The maiden special weight event was the Race 1 in the Yearling Sale Racing Series.

Four-time champion Dane Nelson was the pick among the riders with two winners on the nine-race programme. Nelson won aboard General Mubaraak for trainer Lawrence Freemantle in the fifth race and the very next race aboard Lightning McQueen for trainer Clifford Atkinson Jr in the 2021 Emancipation Day Trophy.

Racing continues on Saturday when the native-bred three-year-olds take centre stage in the Jamaica Derby and the Jamaica Oaks.

— Ruddy Allen