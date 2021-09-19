Mahogany sprints away with Kilowatt Trophy

AS expected, Mahogany defied top weight of 57.0kgs (126 lb) and ran out a hugely impressive winner in competing for the $1.15-million Kilowatt Trophy feature event over seven furlongs (1,400m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Trained by Ian Parsard and ridden by Dane Dawkins for the fifth-consecutive time, Mahogany easily brushed rivals by eight lengths — completing the three-year-old and upward Open Allowance event in an encouraging time of 1:24.4. Splits for the distance were 22.3 x 45.1 x 1:10.2.

Dawkins made an early decision to drop Mahogany in mid-pack at the off, allowing Victory Turn (Javaniel Patterson) to lead the field on merry clip from the number one draw. Mahogany's stablemate Harry's Train (Ricardo Duhaney) chased the leader down the backstretch from second place, with Awesome Treasure (Jordan Barrett) and Eagle One (Dick Cardenas) close behind.

However, when Dawkins pressed the button the response from Mahogany was electric, as the far-striding runner burst through the pack and went in chase of Victory Turn navigating the half-mile (800m) turn.

With a couple of hold changes from Dawkins, Mahogany surged to the front with a furlong and a half (300m) to go and kept on going until the wire intervened. Laban (Oshane Nugent) came on late for second place as Victory Turn slipped to third place.

Mahogany, a four-year-old chestnut gelding by Sensational Slam out of the Traditional mare Mete-Orite, was winning for the third time from as many starts this season with earnings of just under $2 million.

Meanwhile, Linton Steadman and Anthony Thomas rode two winners each to share the jockey honours on the nine-race card.

Steadman won aboard Aphelios in the first race for trainer Richard Phillipps and Coco Chanel in the fifth race for trainer Gregory Forsyth. Thomas was successful aboard Sunshine Cat for trainer Johnny Wilmot in the eighth race and Ianzha Links for trainer Jason DaCosta in the ninth and final event, the $900,000 Flossie McNeil Memorial Cup.

Racing continues on Wednesday.

— Ruddy Allen