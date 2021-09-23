Make Up Artist completes triple for Anthony Thomas

TRAINER Steven Todd and jockey Anthony Thomas stole the spotlight on the 10-race, trophy-less programme by winning three races each at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Todd first saddled Sweet Renisha (Hakeem Pottinger) who got up in the nick of time to beat Another Cookie (Dick Cardenas) and Silent Cat (Linton Steadman) by a head in the second race, a Restricted Allowance V event over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m).

Todd and Thomas then combined to win two races with Papa Albert and General Mubaraark. Papa Albert was an easy winner by 2 ¼ lengths in the third race over five furlongs (1000m) round while General Mubaraak was awarded first place in the sixth race over six furlongs (1,200m). General Mubaraak finished second behind Congrats Suckie (Jerome Innis), who was later disqualified and placed out of the race for causing the fall of jockey Aaron Chatrie aboard Stormy Lady shortly after the start of the race.

Thomas closed his three-timer in the 10th and final event in a bold, front-running effort aboard the Jason DaCosta-trained Make Up Artist, who ran rivals into the ground to win the $1-million top-rated Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over six furlongs.

Make Up Artist easily won by 5 ¾ lengths ahead of Go Deh Girl (Kiaman McGregor) and Loose Ball (Tevin Foster) in a smart time of 1:11.4 minutes for the distance.

Jockey Oshane Nugent was also a part of the celebration after booting home two winners. He won aboard Tina's Account in the fourth race to give trainer Phillip Elliott his first win for the season, and aboard Daddy Jones in the seventh race for Hall of Fame trainer Richard Azan.

—Ruddy Allen