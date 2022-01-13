Man City's revenue exceeds Man Utd's for first time

Man City's revenue exceeds Man Utd's for first timeThursday, January 13, 2022
|
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Manchester City's revenue exceeded arch-rivals Manchester United for the first time last year, the Premier League champions revealed in their latest financial accounts on Wednesday.
City reported club record revenue of £569.8 million ($780 million) for their title-winning 2020-21 season.
That was a revenue increase of 19 per cent on the previous year, with an overall profit of £2.4 million.
Across Manchester United, who finished 12 points behind City in the Premier League last term, recorded revenue of £494.1 million for the financial year ended June 30, 2021.
City's latest figures, published in their annual report for 2020-21, reflect a highly successful campaign for Pep Guardiola's side.
They won the Premier League and League Cup and reached the Champions League final for the first time, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in Porto.
Matchday revenue fell from £41.7 million to just £700,000 as a result of matches being played behind closed doors amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The return to profitability comes after a loss of £126 million in 2019-20, when the pandemic first hit.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy