Man City's revenue exceeds Man Utd's for first time

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Manchester City's revenue exceeded arch-rivals Manchester United for the first time last year, the Premier League champions revealed in their latest financial accounts on Wednesday.

City reported club record revenue of £569.8 million ($780 million) for their title-winning 2020-21 season.

That was a revenue increase of 19 per cent on the previous year, with an overall profit of £2.4 million.

Across Manchester United, who finished 12 points behind City in the Premier League last term, recorded revenue of £494.1 million for the financial year ended June 30, 2021.

City's latest figures, published in their annual report for 2020-21, reflect a highly successful campaign for Pep Guardiola's side.

They won the Premier League and League Cup and reached the Champions League final for the first time, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in Porto.

Matchday revenue fell from £41.7 million to just £700,000 as a result of matches being played behind closed doors amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The return to profitability comes after a loss of £126 million in 2019-20, when the pandemic first hit.