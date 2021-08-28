Manchester City's Mendy remanded in custody on rape charges

Manchester City's Mendy remanded in custody on rape chargesSaturday, August 28, 2021
|
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — A British court yesterday remanded Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy in custody after he was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
The 27-year-old appeared at Chester Magistrates' Court in north-west England to face accusations brought by three complainants.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.
The France international wore a red hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms as he stood in the dock to hear the charges, speaking to confirm his name, age and address.
He is alleged to have attacked the females, one aged under 18, at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire.
Judge Jack McGarva referred the case to Chester Crown Court, where the footballer is due to appear on September 10.
City suspended Mendy on Thursday after police confirmed the Frenchman has been charged.
“The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete,” City's statement added.
Mendy, who was part of France's 2018 World Cup winning squad, was remanded in custody ahead of yesterday's appearance at Chester Magistrates' Court.
The left-back joined City in 2017 from Monaco for a reported £52 million ($71 million).
Mendy has played 75 times for City over the past four years, winning three Premier League titles, but has seen his playing time limited by injuries and a loss of form.
He has just under two years left to run on a six-year contract.
The last of his 10 caps for France came in November 2019.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy