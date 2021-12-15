Manning's hit Happy Grove for 6 as semi-final race heats up

DRAX HALL, St Ann — Three schools led by Manning's staked their claims for places in the semi-finals of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association daCosta Cup football competition after winning back-to-back games in yesterday's round of matches in the quarter-finals.

Manning's School, who are seeking a spot in the semi-finals for the first time in at least two decades, hammered Happy Grove High 6-0 at Drax Hall, while at Manchester High, Edwin Allen High blanked Christiana High 4-0 and Dinthill Technical beat William Knibb Memorial High 3-0.

In another game played yesterday, Munro College snapped a three-game winless run by outscoring an unlucky Vere Technical 4-3 at Kirkvine.

The semi-final races will further intensify today with two games between teams that won on Saturday. Garvey Maceo High will take their eight-game perfect run to Kirkvine where they will meet St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in a Group Three top-of-the-table clash.

In the second game at Manchester High, defending champions Clarendon College and Manchester High will meet in a Group Four game and depending on the results of the other games, the first set of semi-finalists could be known.

At Drax Hall, Jhamaleek Porter scored two goals, while Abeena Wallace, Javin Williams, Jahmaro Hall, and Rushawn Graham all scored one each as the Everton Tomlinson-coached Manning's School scored their widest margin of win this season.

Munro College moved into second place in Group Two on four points after edging Vere Technical, with Ceon Falconer scoring twice and Xarier Bruce and Gevonie Foster also getting on the scoresheet.

Dinthill Technical and Edwin Allen set up what will be a mouthwatering, winner-takes-all clash on Saturday after both won their first two games and are tied on points at the top of Group One on six points.

Gary Mills scored a hat-trick for Dinthill Technical as they snuffed out William Knibb's hopes of a first-ever senior football title as the Trelawny school ended with 10 players.

Mills' 17th-minute goal gave Dinthill Technical the lead at half-time, and he added goals in the 59th and 66th minutes as William Knibb's Tajoy Cooper was sent off in the 64th minute.

In the second game at Manchester High, Edwin Allen kept on course for their first title, with Richard Henry scoring twice to take his tally on the season to 11 goals, while Jaheim Thomas and Akeem Mullings also scored against Christiana High who were conceding four goals for the second-straight game.

Christiana High finished the game with 10 players after Devon Williams was sent off in the 64th minute.

Today's games

Garvey Maceo vs STETHS @ Kirkvine @ 3:00 pm

McGrath High vs Cornwall College @ Manchester @ 1:00 pm

Clarendon College vs Manchester High @ Manchester @ 3:00 pm

St Thomas vs Frome Technical @ Drax Hall @ 3:00 pm

Yesterday's results

Dinthill Tech 3, William Knibb 0

Edwin Allen 4, Christiana High 0

Happy Grove 0, Manning's School 6

Vere Technical 3, Munro College 4