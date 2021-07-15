Marathon shores up Jamaica's Olympic effort with $12-million support

Marathon Insurance Brokers (MIB) has shored up Jamaica's Olympic effort with a multimillion-dollar sponsorship deal ahead of the Tokyo Games in two weeks.

Having sponsored the Jamaican Olympic team to the London Games in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, the insurance brokerage remains firm in its continued support of the nation's athletes on the global tracks.

“Standing with our athletes is an easy decision, as they give their all on behalf of a grateful nation, so Marathon will support as best we can,” says MIB Director Keisha Burgher.

The new three-year partnership arrangement — amounting to some $12 million — with the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA,) was signed last Wednesday.

Ryan Foster, secretary general/chief executive officer of the country's apex sporting body, noted improved value to its membership.

He said: “The JOA is extremely happy to bring greater value to our members and their athletes, and the expansion of our partnership is another way to ensure we continue this.”

Foster added: “The value in the partnership brings a different perspective to sport and the greater role that sport plays as a social intervention tool.”

Along with cash amounting to some $7 million, the insurance brokerage will provide free travel insurance for the members of Olympic team, including all delegates. Every athlete who wins a medal in the Olympics will be rewarded with free insurance coverage for a full year.

“We look forward to working with the Jamaica Olympic Association and, as the official insurance brokers to the Jamaica Olympic team, we would like to wish the JOA and all the athletes the very best at the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Burgher said.

As a key sponsor of the Jamaican team, MIB will also lend its support to a Women in Sport Olympic project, which is set to be expanded to include at-risk girls in sport and address underlying issues affecting female athletes through a series of workshops, webinars, as well as a lecture series.

According to Burgher, the discussions with the JOA were expansive, positive, and very productive. She said there were also discussions about MIB's possible support of the ongoing Athletes' Commission chaired by Olympian Michael Frater.

“The programmes will include projects undertaken by Women in Sports Commission, Athletes' Commission, and our Stamina Education Series,” Foster noted.

MIB, as the official insurance broker of the Jamaican team, will be represented at the Games.