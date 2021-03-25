Mariappa gives passing grade to new batch of English-born Boyz

VIENNA, Austria — Veteran Reggae Boy Adrian Mariappa is gushing praise on the latest crop of English-born players called up for today's friendly international against the US here inside Wiener Neustadt today.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer last evening, the 34-year-old Bristol City defender assured Jamaicans these players are talented, high-quality, and are fully committed to the Reggae Boyz cause.

Eleven overseas-based players were called up for today's game, with three — Mariappa, Michael Hector and Omar Holness — having already represented the senior Reggae Boyz outfit while eight are newcomers.

But for today's game, one has been ruled out after returning a positive COVID-19 test result.

“They are all terrific players. I've played against most of them this season and they are brilliant players,” shared Mariappa.

He added: “The boys at the back are some of the best defenders around in the Championship [English second-tier league] while moving up through the field, you've got talent going forward.”

Those joining the group with a good reputation as defenders are Reading FC captain and centre back Liam Moore, 28; 26-year-old Amari Bell, who plays at left back with Blackburn Rovers; and 27-year-old Ethan Pinnock, a centre back with Brentford FC.

Curtis Tilt is a 29-year-old defender at Wigan Athletic as is 24-year-old Wesley Harding of Rotherham United.

Playing farther up the pitch are Jamal Lowe, 26 (Swansea City); Kasey Palmer, 24 (Bristol City), and 29-year-old Andre Gray who plays for Watford.

Mariappa, who is expected to lead the team today, had no doubts that this latest crop of players is very committed to the cause.

“I can assure you it is an incredibly proud moment for them to be called up and to be involved with Jamaica. They wouldn't be here if that weren't the case. All I can say is that some of the boys I've known longer than others, some I've just met, but I've been impressed with all of their attitudes and they will show it on the pitch,” he noted.

The former Watford defender also shares that there are positive vibes in the camp, despite the short preparation time coupled with the fact that most of the players are new to each other.

He believes that quality and professionalism could see them through.

“I think it is as good as can be. I have played with a good few of the boys anyways so we have to be professional about it. Everyone's clear on his job for the game tomorrow [today] and it's just about executing now.

“It's a chance for those boys to impress and show what they can bring to the side and make a claim for positions. It's going to be a tough game first and foremost so for them, it's to bring their 'A' game and show what they can do,” Mariappa ended.

— Ian Burnett