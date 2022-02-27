Marley foundations prop up Under-20 Reggae Girlz

The Bob and Rita Marley foundations have once again stepped up to meet some of the fundamental needs of the Jamaica Reggae Girlz Under-20 football squad, ensuring they have a strong base from which to compete in the Concacaf U-20 Championships.

Both organisations have collaborated to provide the team with recovery equipment and nutritional assistance estimated to be valued US$13,000 ($1.95 million).

This ongoing relationship is a breath of fresh air in a world where women's sports are often deprived of the resources needed to succeed.

Since 2014, the Bob and Rita Marley foundations have been committed to supporting the Jamaica national women's football programme, and over the years they have repeatedly answered the call to meet the needs of the players.

This time, Reggae Girlz Coach Xavier Gilbert reached out to request the vital GPS and Hyperice recovery equipment that will help to monitor the health of the junior Reggae Girlz and keep them in top form throughout the tournament being staged in the Dominican Repblic

In addition, at the request of the Jamaica Football Federation, the foundations are sending supplements, protein shakes, and post-training snacks for the squad.

Marley group CEO Cedella Marley, who has been the global ambassador for the Jamaica Women's football programme for more than seven years, notes that support at every level is what is necessary to bring sustainable depth, development, and success to the women's game.

“Over the years our team at the foundations have embraced the off-pitch work required to build the programme from the U-15 straight through to the senior girls. We have been there to provide funds for college, medical diagnostics, and, of course, support their practical needs in training and preparation.

“As their ambassador, I'm grateful that we've helped to increase their visibility on the global stage. As a Jamaican woman and leader of the Marley Foundation, I am even more appreciative of the work that our staff has done to let these talented female footballers know that we are in their corner beyond the spotlight,” Marley said in a press release.