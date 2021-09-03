Marlo Sweatman relishes move to Hungarian club Haladas

Jamaica midfielder Marlo Sweatman's move from one Hungarian club to another is seen by the player as a step in the right direction.

The Reggae Girlz veteran made the cross-town summer transfer from Szent Mihaly to Haladas Szombathely in a one-year deal.

The Virginia, USA, native had spent over two years at Szent Mihaly.

She said her move was inspired to get traction in her career.

“I wanted to take a step in my career to a more professional environment. I needed to grow as a player on and off the field and Haladas is the perfect place for this,” she told told the Jamaica Observer.

Sweatman, who has had a stint in The Netherlands, said she has hit the proverbial ground running since joining the new club. Already, her goals have started to take shape.

“Things are going great. The coach and staff have put a lot of expectations on me with my experiences I have under my belt and, so far, I've been able to establish myself. Personally, I want to continue to reach the potential of myself as a player... the way they run things extremely professional here, our goals will align perfectly,” she said.

Sweatman says Hungary is a country she has fallen in love with and is in no hurry to leave at the moment, even as she has her sights set on making the move to greener pastures in other parts of Europe.

“I love the culture, the people, and overall everything I have gone through the past three years. It's a great country and I genuinely enjoy my time here,” she shared.

Sweatman, who prefers to be deployed in the centre of midfield, noted that, while she is “absolutely” satisfied with where her career is at the moment, she still hopes to one day grace the glossier stages in England, France, and Italy.

“I'm sure this will come soon for me. I am taking it season by season, and this season it is a perfect fit where I am,” she reasoned.

Sweatman, 26, said her game has made quantum leaps over past three years.

“I would say [my football] has grown a lot in every area of the game — mentally, physically, tactically, and technically,” she asserted.

Another Jamaica international Tiffany Cameron also plies her trade in Hungary with Premiership outfit Gyor ETO.

Sweatman said she is looking forward to rejoining her Jamaican teammates for the upcoming Concacaf W Championship qualifiers set to begin in November.

“I can't wait [to link up with my teammates]…I think this move to a higher and more professional club will give me a bigger chance to participate in the upcoming events for Jamaica,” she noted.

Sweatman says qualifying for Australia/New Zealand 2023 is a shared goal of the team.

“I believe it is [qualifying for the next World Cup]. I don't think we will settle or accept anything less,” she stated.

Jamaica will contest Group C of the Concacaf W Championship Qualifiers against Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, and Grenada.