Match made in heaven

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) and Massy Distributors on Tuesday announced a partnership that will see the Caribbean conglomerate providing both financial and other support for the 49th Carifta Games that will be staged in Kingston, Jamaica, April 16-18.

In making the announcement at the offices of the JAAA, Vice-President/CEO of Massy Distribution Janine Chen said that in addition to the $1.1 million in cash that her company will provide, it will also be giving support through its line of safety products.

Items such as KN-95 masks, hand sanitisers, wet wipes, garbage bags and hand towels among other products will be made available for everyone associated with the event, during the three days of competition. The value of that donation is expected to dwarf the cash being given by Massy to the JAAA.

Chen spoke of the growth of the relationship between her company and the JAAA and track and field in the country over the last year.

“It was only 11 months ago that I had the pleasure of being here to announce Massy's support of the then JAAA's high school track meets.

“At that time, our athletes had endured a necessary but a painful year without competition and we will recall that inactivity was declared a parallel pandemic to COVID-19. We were really about to test the waters as a country and we asked ourselves, could we get back on track?” she said.

Chen says that it was a natural progression coming onboard to support the Carifta Games this year.

“Our sponsorship of the Carifta Games is a natural progression from a local level, supporting the track meets to the national level supporting Champs 2021 and now at the international level, standing behind Carifta 2022. We are committed to the protection of our athletes and our officials alike. Safety continues to be the magic that Massy brings,” she reasoned.

Mike Fennell, chairman of the local organising committee (LOC), praised Massy for coming onboard for a junior event.

“The Carifta Games is for young athletes, 20 and under and 17 and under, and it's a very critical stage of their own personal development and many of them go on to be world-beaters.

“I know that in coming on you have looked at this from your own point of view. We are the Carifta Games for the Caribbean; you are a major contributor to the corporate sector in the Caribbean.

“I cannot over-emphasise how much we appreciate the fact that you have come onboard at the developmental stage,” he said.

JAAA President Garth Gayle said that he was certain that Massy would find tremendous value in partnering with this important regional championship.

“Your company, I am sure, will benefit tremendously as we in kind will benefit from your generosity. We will be welcoming over 26 countries here to our shores and with many observers, coaches, members of the World Athletics family, members of the PASO and PANAM family.

“All of them are asking many positive questions of the Carifta Games. We are stepping into a new era. Sixty days to go to the Carifta Games and I am so excited [for] what this partnership will bring,” he noted.

Gayle mentioned a stellar list of athletes who have all participated at the championships before moving on to make significant marks in the world of track and field on the global stage.

“It is a partnership between a regional mega-company and an athletic body that produces mega-stars such as Marie-Jose Perec, Steve Gardner, Veronica Campbell Brown, Usain Bolt, Kirani James, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, just to name a few. All these athletes are not only world champions, but also Olympic champions, and they would have had their start at the Carifta Games,” he stated.

In describing the partnership as a match made in heaven, Gayle said he foresees a long and fruitful partnership between the organisations.

“So, you understand, a major company with a stellar junior event and that's a match made in heaven. And so, we know and we are assured that Massy will continue with athletics in Jamaica after the games.

“It is indeed a pleasure to welcome you as a partner and we will ensure that we will do all that is necessary to ensure that the partnership continues,” he ended.

As the excitement builds toward the hosting of these games in Jamaica, Massy are the second company to commit to sponsorship of the Carifta Games in less than a week.