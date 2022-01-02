Matt hits 15th goal of season as Forest Green stretch lead

Matt hits 15th goal of season as Forest Green stretch leadSunday, January 02, 2022
LONDON, England (CMC) — Prolific Jamaican striker Jamille Matt helped Forest Green Rovers open up a seven-point lead at the top of England's League Two on Saturday with his 15th goal of the campaign in a 2-0 victory over Stevenage, who are still looking for their first win under new boss Paul Tisdale.
Rovers, who had not played since a 5-5 thriller at Oldham Athletic on December 11, which was followed by four postponements because of COVID-19, claimed the points through second-half efforts from Josh March and Matt, the club's 32-year-old captain.
Earlier, Stevenage almost caught the leaders cold but goalkeeper Luke McGee bravely dived at the feet of Chris Lines.
The visitors should then have broken the first-half stalemate but the unmarked Terence Vancooten, a 24-year-old defender, who also plays for Guyana's Jaguars, headed straight at McGee when scoring looked easier.
The home side edged ahead after the break when March nodded in from a move he started, powering home a Kane Wilson cross after 57 minutes.
Wilson also contributed to Forest Green's second goal when Matt touched home inside the box seven minutes later.
In League One, substitute Daniel Jebbison, a Canadian-born forward of Jamaican descent, wrapped up the scoring as Burton Albion Albion thrashed struggling Crewe Alexandra 4-1.
Goalkeeper Dave Richards first denied 18-year-old Jebbison with a superb save, but he got his goal — his seventh of the campaign — in stoppage time with a neat finish after good work from fellow substitute Joe Powell.
