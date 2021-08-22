Matt on target again as Forest Green rattle in six

LONDON, England (CMC) — In form Jamaican striker Jamille Matt netted his fourth goal of the season as English League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers thumped Crawley Town 6-3 in a thriller at the New Lawn yesterday.

Matt, the 31-year-old captain, headed Rovers back in front in the 48th minute after the sides went into the break at 2-2 before Nicky Cadden wrapped up his hat-trick in the 69th minute as the hosts ran away with the game in the second half to maintain a two-point lead over Bradford City. Afterwards, Matt tweeted: “Some team!”

Head Coach Rob Edwards, whose side have won all five matches so far this season, including four in the league, said: “I think the fans will go home feeling proud of Forest Green Rovers today. I'm really proud of the lads, but we have to keep this momentum going.

“We always want more, there are always little bits we have to improve on as every game brings its challenges. It's not easy to score six goals at home — or anywhere.”

Forest Green, who knocked out Championship club Bristol City in the last round, face an even tougher game on Tuesday when they visit new Premier League side Brentford in the English Football League Cup.

Donovan Wilson, 24, who is of Jamaican descent, scored an 84th-minute equaliser to salvage a point for League Two newcomers Sutton United in a 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe United.

In the Premier League, Reggae Boyz target Demarai Gray, 25, earned Everton a point in a 2-2 draw at Leeds United with a low finish on the turn in the 50th minute