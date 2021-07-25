Matthews cameo not enough to prevent Fire defeat

Matthews cameo not enough to prevent Fire defeatSunday, July 25, 2021
|
LEEDS, England (CMC) — West Indies Women batting star Hayley Matthews was among the runs but her effort went in vain as Welsh Fire suffered a six-wicket defeat to Northern Superchargers in the Women's Hundred here yesterday.
Sent in at Headingley, Fire gathered 130 for eight from their 100 deliveries with Matthews top-scoring with a breezy 30 off 20 balls, with five fours and one six.
The stylish right-hander held the top-order together, posting 25 for the first wicket with Bryony Smith (19), 22 for the second wicket with Alice Macleod (6) before adding a valuable 27 for the third wicket with Georgia Redmayne (16).
Once Matthews departed, however, the innings declined swiftly with six wickets going down for 56 runs off 53 balls.
Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith,who was handed the new ball, grabbed three for 14.
In reply, 20-year-old India strokemaker Jemimah Rodrigues lashed an unbeaten 92 off 43 balls as Superchargers overcame a disastrous start to race to their target with 15 deliveries to spare.
Superchargers were slumping at 19 for four after 18 balls before opener Rodrigues belted 17 fours and a six in a sensational innings to turn the game in her side's favour.
Significantly, she put on 112 in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership with Alice Davidson-Richards who made 23 off 28 balls.
Matthews claimed a single wicket for 29 runs off 15 balls with her off-spin.
