Matthews claims Player-of-the-Month accolade

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) – West Indies Women stroke-maker Hayley Matthews has been named one of two International Cricket Council Players-of-the-Month for November.

The stylish right-hander earned the honour after strong performances in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan in Karachi last month, and in the aborted 50-overs ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

She beat out left-arm spinners Anam Amin of Pakistan and Nahida Akter of Bangladesh.

Australia opener David Warner captured the men's honour after dominating at the Twenty20 World Cup in United Arab Emirates, as his side lifted their first ever title.

The 23-year-old Matthews scored 141 runs at an average of 35 while taking nine wickets at 13 runs apiece with her steady off-spin, in the period under review.

She emerged as Player-of-the-Series against Pakistan, hitting 57 and taking three wickets in the first ODI at the National Stadium, before following up with 26 and four wickets in the second game.

In the final game, she stroked 49 as West Indies Women wrapped up a crucial clean sweep.

While she failed with the bat in the opening match of the Qualifiers, her two wickets helped West Indies Women earn an easy win over Ireland Women.

“Hayley was the star, performing with both bat and ball,” said ICC jury member Irfan Pathan.

“Her all-round performance was one of the reasons the West Indies won against Pakistan, and she deserves to be the women's Player of the Month.”

Following consistent performances against Pakistan Women in the Caribbean earlier in the year, Matthews was also nominated for the ICC Player-of-the-Month honour in August but missed out to Captain Stafanie Taylor.

Matthews made her international debut as a 16-year-old and has been a fixture in the Caribbean side ever since.

She was a member of the squad which won their first-ever World title in 2016 with the capture of the T20 World Cup in India.

The Barbadian has also been in high global demand, featuring in the Australia's Women Big Bash League and the recent inaugural Hundred tournament in England.

The ICC Player-of-the-Month honour was launched in January.