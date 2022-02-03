Matthews climbs four spots to 11th position in ICC ODI Player Rankings

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CMC) — West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews' exploits with the ball in the ongoing four-match series against South Africa has moved her to the fringes of the top 10 bowlers in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings.

The off-spinner moved up four places to 11th with a rating of 587, the highest of her career thus far, on the back of strong performances in the first two matches at the New Wanderers Stadium here, according to the latest weekly rankings update from the ICC on Tuesday.

Matthews, who grabbed two wickets each in both matches, is the highest-ranked bowler from the West Indies, with other off-spinner Anisa Mohammed in 25th place and Shakera Selman 26th.

Seam bowler Shamilia Connell moved up nine slots to 29th after taking three wickets in the two matches.

Matthews claimed four wickets across the two ODIs against South Africa Women at an economy of just 3.78, while also making a well-compiled 51 from 63 balls in the opening match last Friday that was marred by rain.

The 23-year-old Barbadian also made a jump of two places to sixth on the Women's ODI All-Rounder rankings, a spot underneath teammate Stafanie Taylor. England's Nat Sciver tops those rankings.

Another West Indian, Chedean Nation climbed five places to 51st on the all-rounders' list.

Further down, Chinelle Henry enjoyed a 12-spot jump to 65th and Karishma Ramharack made the same size leap to 92nd.

West Indies lead the ODI series 1-0 after the first match was a no result due to rain and the second they won in the Super Over. The teams will return to the same venue for the third match, a day/night encounter, on Thursday.