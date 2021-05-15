Mayberry powers Gymnastics Strength and Skills Series

HAVING struggled over the years to garner the requisite support to drive growth, Jamaica Gymnastics President Nicole Grant-Brown welcomed a much-needed partnership with Mayberry Investments to host a Gymnastics Strength and Skills Series.

The three-day series, which was scheduled to start yesterday and end tomorrow, marks a momentous step forward for not only Jamaica Gymnastics but also for Mayberry Investments, as they seek to combat some of the disadvantages athletes endured since the coronavirus pandemic started wreaking its havoc on the sporting world.

With over 100 qualified gymnasts from various clubs across Jamaica — in namely Kingston, St Catherine, Montego Bay, Mandeville and Westmoreland — expected to take part in the tournament, including the Junior National Development Team, the organisers are eager to provide the opportunity to create a safe space for the gymnasts to boost their performances with the help of a highly competent team. Grant-Brown expressed delight with the partnership as she believes bringing the event to life is critical for the survival of the sport in Jamaica.

“Jamaica gymnastics is in its growth stage and like any child, we need help to grow and with good support we can grow big and strong. We are happy that the vision of the Jamaica Olympic Association is wide enough to recognise that gymnastics, which is seen in Jamaica as a minor sport, requires a partnership of this nature to make it major and will one day be placed in its rightful position as one of Jamaica's most consistent Olympic sport.

“Already we have two consecutive Olympic qualifiers — [in] 2016 and 2021 — and the sport has not yet reached its maturity,” Grant-Brown said during the event's launch at Mayberry's Oxford Road base on Thursday.

“We thank Mayberry for partnering with us to make this flagship event possible with some of the most promising gymnasts right across Jamaica. This event marks the beginning of our junior Olympics programme and will help to strengthen the athletes over the next four events to reach their true potential and pinnacle,” she added.

According to Gary Peart, CEO Mayberry Investments, to see this event come to life is a fulfilling moment for Mayberry Investments.

“We understand and we have seen first-hand the positive impact of sport on Jamaica and the youth in particular. The pandemic has certainly hampered our ability to host sporting events and showcase true raw talent, but Mayberry is carving out a middle ground to do just that in the safest way possible with the unwavering support of the Jamaica Olympic Association and Gymnastics Jamaica,” Peart shared.

The Strength and Skills Series is being hosted at Jamaica School of Gymnastics on Slipe Road and is aimed at testing the readiness of athletes against competitors internationally, ages five and over. This event will be used as a springboard for gymnasts to perfect their skills and represent Jamaica at the highest level.

“Notably, this event is the first in a series to aid in the national junior development process and will continuously test the readiness of our athletes, as part of a four-year cycle, for the Olympic programme. In other words, this series is critical to the success and growth of our budding gymnasts.

“In these unprecedented times partnerships are indeed imperative. Undoubtedly, this manifestation could not have been realised without the support of all the parties involved. Mayberry wants to witness the honing of this sort of talent on the local stage so that we can make a big impact on the world stage. Jamaicans are known for being 'likkle but tallawah', and this is just a shining example that we are a force to be reckoned with,” Peart reasoned.

“Mayberry is particularly happy that all the athletes involved will be awarded with medals at the end of the testing series because we believe that all efforts are valid, from the smallest to biggest. All efforts are valid and impactful,” he added.