MBU goalie Burton finds new lease on life under Lettman

Goalkeeper Davonnie Burton has found a new lease on life since the arrival of Leacroft Lettman at Montego Bay United (MBU).

After only two games in charge, Lettman has the team thinking that they belong in the league and they have been responding in kind in their performances on the pitch. Not the least of which is their newly appointed captain and goalkeeper.

Burton had a brilliant game in goal on Sunday for MBU, producing some brilliant saves to deny seasoned premier league forwards, as he played a significant part in helping his team secure a point in a 0-0 draw with Harbour View.

There was a steely determination in his voice in his post-match interview that told the story of the new MBU.

“I just listened to my coach. As he said from day one, we are playing for MBU, so no matter what we must believe.”

Burton told of the kind of week they had in preparing for the game against Harbour View, that led to the type of performance they gave in the game.

“In training, from last week, we put in a lot of work, even in the rain we had hard training. We are at the bottom, so we are coming up stronger,” he pledged.

Burton also revealed that MBU had set their eyes on more than just a point against Harbour View.

“We came here for the three points, but we couldn't get the three points, so we settled for a draw,” he said.

He also revealed that he knew that his team would get something from the game, even before they took to the field of play.

“From in the warm-up, I felt it, either we win or draw, a clean sheet performance.”

Burton also spoke glowingly of his new coach and the things he has done to improve the team in a very short period of time.

“Coach Lettman is a great coach! He is teaching us some techniques and how to play as you saw on the field, so we executed well.

“He came and built a relationship with the players. That is the first thing he did. He kept a meeting and taught us to always believe and be confident, that is it.”

It was the first point that MBU was gaining since their 1-1 draw with Tivoli Gardens on Valentine's Day in match week five.

It could not have come at a better time for the team that had lost four games on the trot and has been propping up the league for weeks.

— Dwayne Richards