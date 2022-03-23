MBU to build on Harbour View point, says Lettman

After only his second match in the hotseat at Montego Bay United (MBU), Leacroft Lettman managed to earn his first point in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) when his team held the more-fancied Harbour View 0-0 at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Admittedly, MBU rode their luck as the Harbour View forwards fluffed their lines time and time again, but in and amongst that were signs of a team starting to understand what is required to play top flight football.

Lettman has come in and immediately made an impact on the squad in terms of how they approach the game.

“The first thing you implement is discipline; and once you implement discipline and get the confidence level up, and once they believe in what you are doing then you will get results in the end,” he explained.

He revealed that he met with the players to find out more about them before he went about trying to get them to do what he needed on the field of play.

“We are in the professional setting and you have to know what the players want and then you figure out what their needs are, what is worrying them, and move from there.”

His goalkeeper and new captain, Davonnie Burton, had a splendid game in goal and Lettman disclosed that it was a deliberate ploy to make this custodian the captain.

“I made a switch and made him our leader on the field. Him leading from the back is a plus for me as a coach.”

Lettman is not getting carried away by the point gained on Sunday, and acknowledged that it will take a while for his team to be truly competitive in the league.

“It's going to move from strength to strength. As we build on it we are going to have to be patient, take it in stride, and go back to the drawing board again and still put in some more work,” he said.

Many teams have been doing a lot of jostling for players in the transfer window, and MBU is one of them.

“We have some more youngsters that we are looking towards because we still need to strengthen some areas — because a team is as good as its bench. So, once you strengthen that depth on the bench then you will have a good thing going forward,” he reasoned.

The point earned against Harbour View was only their fifth from ten games played. Those miserly returns would normally be worrying, but with no relegation to be faced this season the former Cornwall College daCosta Cup player has time on his hands to mould a unit capable of challenging in the JPL.

— Dwayne Richards