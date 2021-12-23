McCatty, Mondon win at National Triathlon Championships

Phillip McCatty and Elisabeth Mondon both comfortably won their respective titles at the National Triathlon Championships which was held in Port Royal recently.

McCatty came home first in the men's section in 1:10.3, Irishman Alan Dempsey was second in 1:16.49, while 2019 champion Carlisle Russell was third in 1:17.12. Lance Rochester in 1:19.23 and Alexey Zaytsev in 1:22.42 completed the top five.

Mondon retained her title when she won the women's section in 1:18.18, Jozanne Harris was second in 1:23.01, Chanelle Russell was third in 1:31.38 and Lesli Prendergast was fourth in 1:43.58.

The Men's Aquathlon, which comprises of a swim and a run only, was won by Kemar Richards in 37:52, Califfe Singh Li was second in 40.33, while Adrian Balfour was third in 44:35.

Rihanna Gayle took the Women's Aquathlon in 40:31, Lia Forrester was second in 41.37, Andrea Reynolds was third in 1:12.51 and Joy Buckle fourth in 1:17.36.

The Super Sprint Triathlon Men was won by Israel Allen in 42:20, Samuel-John Hines was second in 47:32 and Leon Martin was third in 54:28.

Melaika Russell was first in the women's section in 47:02, Jaeda Campbell was second in 1:04.01 and Zina Assam was third in 1:08.21.

The Super Sprint Duathlon Men was won by Lauren Lyn in 54:50, while Allay Ashman was second in 56:08.

The Super Sprint Duathlon Women was won by Maria Serrano in 56:20 and Natasha Cameron was second in 56:31.

The Super Sprint Aquathon Men went to Matthew Kennedy in 20:28, Waldon McIntosh was second in 20:36 while Akeem Nicely was third in 2-:45.

The Super Sprint Aquathon Women was won by Zuri Assam in 26:05, Keanna Richards was second in 26:42 and Rianna Scott was third in 26:43.

The Super Sprint Triathlon Mountain Bike Men was won by Joshua Henry in 47:19, Allan Thomas was second in 53:51 while Martin Miller was third in 57:56.

The Sprint Triathlon Mountain Bike Men was won by Rory Dixon in 1:42.54 with Jose Antonio second in 1:44.53.

The Super Sprint Duathlon Mountain Bike was won by Ysis Valdez in 1:05.09 and Davie Martin was second in 1:17.27.

Meanwhile, president of the Jamaica Triathlon Association Carle Sharpe says he intends to move the date of the national championships to a time more suitable for the athletes.

“We believe that to have our national championships, this late in the year, does us a bit of a disservice. We would like to have it earlier in the year, preferably around May/June so that the participants and especially the winners, who will be representing Jamaica in international competition, will be in a better frame of mind and a better level of fitness for those events.

“It will fall in line with the summer events that normally happen like the Pan American, Central American Games, Olympic Games and also with the Carifta Triathlon/Aquathlon Championships that we are participating in,” he said.