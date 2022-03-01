McDonald achieves gold medal dream at Gibson McCook Relays

ST Jago High school student Annishka McDonald finally achieved her dream of winning a medal at the Gibson McCook Relays when she took gold in the Class One girls' high jump with a winning height of 1.75m at National Stadium in Kingston.

McDonald equalled her personal best, set earlier this season, while winning the event.

The 18-year-old could not hide her delight at winning her first medal ever at the event, in just her first showing there.

“It's my first time winning a gold medal at the Gibson McCook Relays, so it's above and beyond awesome for me.

“It was my dream to win a medal at Gibson because I always see others go and win their medals, so I always tell myself that it's soon my time,” she said.

McDonald had to battle with senior athlete Ramona Hylton of Swept Track Club but says that had no impact on her performance whatsoever.

“No, I wasn't worried about her. I am always in a competition with myself to be better than the last time. Once I touch the field I always have the mindset of winning gold, nothing less,” she said confidently.

The elements, however, did affect her performance, as it rained during the women's high jump competition.

“It affected my performance because I was a bit worried about the fact that I might slide,” she admitted.

She believes that had it not rained she may have set a new personal best on Saturday.

“Most definitely I would, but I guess it's not my time at the moment,” she reasoned.

McDonald, who has eyes on representing Jamaica internationally this year, will next turn her attention to the Carifta Trials from which Jamaica's team to the 49th Carifta Games will be selected.

The Carifta Trials will take place from March 11-13 at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, which is also the venue for the Games which will take place April 16-18.

